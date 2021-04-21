Netflix shares the trailer for the second season of the short anthology LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

Love, Death & Robots, the celebrated anthology of Netflix animated shorts, has presented a spectacular trailer for its second season, announced its premiere date and confirming, incidentally, the production of a third season scheduled for 2022, on a specific date determined. Thus, we will be able to see the second and long-awaited season (Volume 2) of Love, Death & Robots on Netflix on May 14, 2021.

SECOND SEASON ON NETFLIX

Thus, and after more than two years since the premiere on Netflix of the first and surprising season of Love, Death & Robots by David Fincher and Tim Miller (Deadpool), the first trailer of this second batch of independent episodes has finally been released. Each one of them tells a story of their own with science fiction as the main theme.

Love, Death & Robots is a collection of stories in which different creators express their ideas and cinematographic skills with the most avant-garde animation as a great attraction for the viewer. Of course, for the moment Netflix has not detailed which authors are hidden behind each of the new episodes, although the first season no longer left names at the level of interpretation such as Mary Elizabeth Winstead or Topher Grace, among others.

At the moment the total number of episodes of this next Volume 2 has not been detailed either, although we can expect a similar number to that of the first season, which had up to 18 episodes, some of them really striking and interesting due to their approach. Volume 2 of Love, Death & Robots premieres on Netflix on May 14, with Volume 3 scheduled for 2022.

