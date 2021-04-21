Netflix shares slide after pandemic boom

(Bloomberg) – The boom Netflix Inc. enjoyed during the pandemic came to a dramatic halt on Tuesday, when the reduction in the number of subscriptions sent its shares back as much as 13%.

In the first quarter of 2021, the streaming service added just 3.98 million subscribers, a figure that was below Wall Street’s estimate of 6.29 million and its own forecast of 6 million. The current quarter could be even more challenging, as Netflix forecasts 1 million new customers, a fraction of the 4.44 million projected by analysts.

For months, Netflix warned its growth would slow after customers were released from lockdown by COVID, but few expected it to stop so drastically. The first quarter of 2020 had been the strongest in the history of the company, with 15.8 million new customers. By the fourth quarter, Netflix’s pace was still surprisingly fast.

Instead, the first three months of 2021 marked the slowest first quarter since 2013, when Netflix added around 3 million customers.

Netflix has said that in 2020 the pandemic supercharged its growth, while everyone was stuck at home and needed something to watch. The lockdown effect is now affecting its 2021 results. The lack of new content also contributed to the drop, while, unlike the previous quarter, Netflix did not have as many hits as “Bridgerton” or “The Queen’s Gambit.”

Production problems

The company’s production slowed in the first quarter due to the aftermath of the pandemic, causing production delays. During the first months of lockdown, Netflix was able to maintain its release schedule because it had already finished recording many shows. However, movies and shows that were supposed to be in production in March, April and May had to stop, causing the current shortfall.

Read more

Netflix rejected the idea that competition played a role in its slowdown, noting that its growth slowed around the world. Companies like Disney +, HBO Max, and Peacock don’t compete with Netflix in many markets.

Still, the reality is that Netflix is ​​facing more rivals than ever, and some of these services are less expensive. In October, the company made a price adjustment that raised its level in the United States.

Original Note: Netflix Plunges After Pandemic Boom Shudders to Near-Halt (2)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP