Netflix shares new images and release date of the Witcher 2 – Chihuahua News – Between the lines

Netflix has shared the release date of the second season of The Witcher. The series starring Geralt de Rivia will return to the small screens on December 17, 2021. Along with the news we have been able to see its official poster, which makes clear the intentions of the team when transferring the adventure in this new framework.

“New stories, new monsters and much more chaos,” reveals the official account of Netflix Spain on Twitter. And it is that the teaser that we saw a few weeks ago is just the preview of what awaits us in its promotional period. Along with the news, the production company has shared two new images.

Freya Allan (Ciri) and Paul Bullion (Lambert) appear on the snowy stage; in the second, instead, we see the handsome Dandelion played by actor Joey Batey. The swords are raised again.

THE IMPACT OF THE PANDEMIC ON THE FILMING OF THE WITCHER 2

The filming of the second season of The Witcher series began during the month of February 2020. Given the dates, production work was hit by the first effects of COVID-19. Just a month later they had to stop work due to the worrying news that emerged.

However, it would not be the only time that work would be paralyzed. In November 2020, several positives were detected among the members of the filming. Thue Rasmussen, who plays Eskel, was one of the actors who tested positive. Despite the problems, the work will be ready for its premiere on December 17. Although it goes without saying, you must have an active Netflix subscription at the time of release in order to view the full material.

Source: As Mexico