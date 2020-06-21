These Netflix series are perfect for lovers of the strange.

Stranger things has been one of the biggest phenomena in recent years in the world of series. Some young people, an apparently calm town, a disappearance and a mysterious power station where strange things begin to happen. How to say no?

We bring you a few Netflix series that you can enjoy if you like the strange, the supernatural. These 5 series you will surely like if you appreciated Stranger Things. Which one are you going to start with?

Dark

The beginning is hopelessly reminiscent of Stranger Things, but the series will soon take other paths. A boy disappears in a German town and different families try to solve a mystery. Everything will get more and more complicated when different characters and timelines come into play. Not only where matters, but also when.

Year: 2017.

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 18.

Approximate duration: 50 minutes.

Orphan Black

The protagonist is present at a station the suicide of a woman. It won’t be long before he discovers that the girl is identical to it, so he decides to impersonate his identity. Everything is more complicated than it seems, Sarah – that is the name of the protagonist – will be involved in a network in which clones are only the beginning.

Year 2013.

Seasons: 5

Episodes: 50.

Approximate duration: 45 minutes.

The Rain

A virus spreads through the rain and kills millions of people. Some time later, two brothers decide to leave the protection of their bunker to try to regain freedom. They will join a group of young survivors and try to discover if there is life in an abandoned country.

Year: 2018.

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 14.

Approximate duration: 40 minutes.

The I-Land

It is one of those series that catch you from the first moment. Actually, miniseries. Ten people wake up suddenly on a lost island. They don’t know each other, they don’t remember who they are and they don’t know how they got there. They must start a journey in search of answers, although they may not like what they will find.

Year: 2019.

Seasons: 1 (miniseries).

Episodes: 7.

Approximate duration: 40 minutes.

Curon

After 17 years, a woman returns home with her teenage twins. We are talking about Curon, a real town located in northern Italy. The woman will mysteriously disappear and her children must face dark family secrets. In Curon nothing is what it seems, an apparently quiet place that gives rise to the supernatural.

Year: 2020.

Seasons: 1.

Episodes: 7.

Approximate duration: 50 minutes.

