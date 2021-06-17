Netflix series shows a new dimension of horror

Katla is the real name of a volcano in southern Iceland. And it is also the center of a disturbing story that bases its effectiveness on what it does not immediately show. Perhaps, the most interesting thing about the new horror series of Netflix, is that it delves into fear in a new way. Unlike Equinox -with which it has been compared- and, above all, of Dark -with which it establishes parallels-, Katla travels through the inner darkness.

He does it through the uncertainty, from the idea of ​​fear as part of human nature. But, mainly, in a reflection on physical death that takes it to a much more powerful and painful psychological level. In the same way as the book Rest in Peace by John Ajvide Lindqvist and the Les Revenants series, mourning and mourning are part of the argument.

But it is not just the big question of what happens after death, but how our culture relates to the idea. Beyond that, Katla explores a fact that in the plot reaches a painful and perverse level: Is death the end?What about the survivors?

Is there a place to return from beyond the end of physical life? Katla considers the story from a fortuitous event and through chaos. What if death were something more than an inexplicable event? What happens when life and death are dual concepts that can change and transform into something more sinister?

Fear and the search for answers

During their eight episodes, Katla maintains a slow pace that could hurt the plot, unless she has a goal. The search for answers to the central mystery – which, in reality, are more than one and impeccably connected – is progressive. The series sustains its effectiveness in its ability to use your leisurely pace to create an atmosphere that at times becomes unbreathable.

Especially because its premise is a successful combination of science fiction, suspense and horror. The three genres might lead to a confusing plot, but they actually complement each other to sustain a tour of rare places of fear. When the Katla volcano erupts, what seemed like a natural event turns into a devastating event. It is not only a tragedy – and the way the series shows it is interesting – but a full-blown supernatural event.

Or could it not be? The series does not lavish its secrets. Through a staging reminiscent of Dark’s pessimistic darkness, it delves into the fact of what we consider terrifying. But more than that, it immediately goes to a concrete premise. What would happen if deceased men and women returned from the dead? In the same way as in Les Revenants, death is not an episode related to the terrifying.

In reality, the return of the dead has more of a painful abstraction, much like the restrained and emotionally suffering climate of The Leftovers. In the HBO series, the unknown is shown as a minimal cataclysm, which impacts and affects the characters in an intimate way.

Katla uses the same device and, in fact, advances in a complicated way towards the notion of conflicting emotions. Are oblivion and death analogous conditions? What happens to those who survive mourning and must now face a second chance that perhaps they do not need?

In Katla, the clock ticks towards the mystery

One of Katla’s most interesting points is her use of time. The return of the dead and even only those who disappeared more than two decades ago is a milestone. It is because there is no apparent change in any of them.

Time seems to have stopped for them. In fact, the ability to cope with that timeless eventuality is part of the series’ ingenious look at the abnormal. In the village of Vik, the core of history, the question about life and death are quietly debated.

And it is that desolate landscape, the sense of fear that spreads in all directions that makes Katla question the terrifying. What are we afraid of? How is fear like despair? Hopelessness?

With the same slow and measured tone of other Icelandic series, Katla achieves an identity of her own through the use of harsh staging. Vik’s body has the look of a shadowed valley and grows more metaphorical as the plot progresses.

The look on the darkness in elegant and icy shades of gray, the use of light as part of the narrative line, is a success. For its third chapter, the series is a haunting look that turns the plot into a middle ground between what is real and what we fear. Perhaps its greatest point of interest.

