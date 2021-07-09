Netflix series improves franchise

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is everything the film series could be and could never achieve. With its sober, intelligent style and with good decisions to give depth to a topical story, the Netflix series triumphs where other adaptations lacked substance. It is not only a reinvention of the well-known video game saga, but in a solid narrative that surprises with its audacity.

More than an adaptation, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is a revision of the entire universe that is held on a separate dimension. A bold move that gives you individuality and a personality that is completely unlike any other franchise-related screen production.

Of course, this is a complex challenge when the film saga established a certain incoherent rhythm at the time of narrating their lines. The Netflix series, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, had the challenge of overcoming the stumbling block, in addition to stratifying and ordering the information. And it achieves this thanks to the ability of the script to tell the well-known zombie attack and its consequences from a completely different plane. It is no longer about the Apocalypse reshaped into an extraordinary and fearsome event.

It is also an organic narrative that avoid artificial turns, forced or disorderly, in order to establish a scenario from the beginning. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness has the ability to compose a structure and a fluid journey, connecting the characters to the center of the mystery.

The combination of novel information and the usual plot twists of the game and the film franchise achieves create quirky speech. So much so that although most viewers know the details of the plot, the whole is fresh and surprising.

‘Resident Evil: infinite darkness’, correcting the errors of a greater franchise

The story takes place chronologically after the events of the video game Resident Evil 4. As regular players will recall, the game’s timeline takes place in 2004, with Leon S. Kennedy turned into a United States Secret Service agent. For Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, occurred in Shanghai.

But the investigation becomes more pressing once the White House is besieged by zombies. That’s when Netflix series reaches its highest point in storytelling, by building an almost cinematic vision of both stories. What is interesting about the way in which the different narrative lines of the program are concatenated is the naturalness with which they seem to advance to a central point. And they do it without resorting to exaggerations, unexplained twists or the usual deus ex machina of similar productions.

Of course, and despite its benefits, it is also a production that draws on the dynamics of Resident Evil. Its first four episodes hold a careful web of perceptions about the impending disaster and create the necessary tension. They do it with a fluency that is appreciated.

With its precise animation, interesting but that does not steal prominence from the story, The Resident Evil series: Infinite darkness is an innovative experiment. Screenwriter Andrew Dabb managed to create a realm in which the events of Resident Evil have a certain internal logic. The caveat removes the Netflix series from being alone an ideal setting for zombie killing.

The narrative is closer to an argument in which the consequences of the Apocalypse and the danger lurking are explored. It has the inevitable slaughter scenes, which the animation takes to unbelievable dimensions.

But, for once, the confrontation against the zombies is at the service of the narrative and not the other way around. All history is based on the fact of a conception about urgent and desperate survival. Although the gist of Resident Evil remains the focal point of the production, the series takes some liberties to create something more substantial.

The argument concentrates on adding information and delving into the known facts with skill. The result is a tour that includes data from the video game, some nods to the film, but also addresses its own points and questions. After the nonsense on the big screen and the chaotic information in the games, the Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness series is a surprising change of record.

From darkness to terror

Although the Netflix series is betting on action rather than horror, most scenes in Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness have a compelling display of gore. In fact, there is an almost disconcerting emphasis on the way zombie death is posed. Perhaps the greatest concession to the violent and the amazing it’s the way it shows gory on screen.

The animation reaches its highest points when it tries to show the horrors that lurk in the shadows. For the occasion, create a display of light and shadow games that emulate the best of the video game. But it is also based on an almost brutal look at the terrifying. All while the characters try to confront the latent threat with violence that increases in level and impact chapter by chapter.

However, one of the most surprising aspects of the series is the stress you place on your characters, dialogues, and interactions. As surprising as it may seem, in the middle of a battle where beheadings and blood abound, the plot works thanks to introspection.

The script takes the time and care to elaborate a version about the game in which the tragedy is real, the violent confrontation and the inevitable fear. But in essence, it is also a tribute to a greater universe. One that for once achieves with a thoughtful argument and especially, a bright look at all that holds the action. Something that, without a doubt, most fans will appreciate.

Also in Ezanime.net