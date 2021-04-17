Netflix series ending explained

Dead Places hit Netflix on April 16. The first season has a total of 8 episodes but there will likely be a second. The best series of 2021

Spoilers for ‘Dead Places’ below:

The South African paranormal series ‘Dead Places’ has arrived on Netflix with its own version of ghosts and monsters. Over the course of eight episodes, we learn that nothing is what it seems and that things are not really dead.

Will Stone (Anthony Oseyemi), author of a sensational series of books on the macabre, becomes a paranormal detective who investigates strange events when he arrives home in Johannesburg.

Accompanied by happy, carefree vlogger Kelly (Shamilla Miller) and ex-cop Joe (Rea Rangaka), the trio form a Ghostbusters-style team fighting for the souls of people in need of help.

As he does so, Will’s own personal demons are stirred as well. His sister Rose drowned in a canal 20 years ago, for which he blames himself, which put him on the path of finding out what really happened. The entire time, the show presented Rose’s death as a supernatural event, a mysterious plot that no one could solve or explain.

That is, until the last episode, appropriately titled ‘The Truth’, in which viewers learn that Rose’s disappearance was actually concocted by Will’s trusted therapist, Dr. Damons (David Butler). Going back to the beginning, the first episode ends ominously with a presence peering through a laptop screen. Looks like they’re spying on Will’s apartment. With what we’ve seen in the ending, it turns out that the person who was secretly watching Will from the beginning was Dr. Damons, and for sinister reasons.

To understand her motivations and how it all fits together, we need to review how Kelly connects her tragic past with Will’s anguished childhood. Will returns to the canal where his sister died, this time with Kelly, who picks up a rusty medical bracelet from the shallow water and puts it in her pocket. At home, after the bracelet is soaked overnight in alcohol and washed, the name of Stephen Cragg is revealed. Stephen Cragg is a police investigator who is also an accessory to Jeremy Shaw, Kelly’s kidnapper.

While in high school, Kelly was kidnapped by a man pretending to be a new teacher, knocks her unconscious, and puts her in his car. He manages to escape and subsequently experiences nightmares, causing him to cut his body.

Both Stephen Cragg and Jeremy Shaw organized kidnappings together: Cragg worked in the police force while helping Shaw get away with it. When Jeremy died, Stephen continued his criminal activity independently and was responsible for the kidnapping of Will’s sister.

How did we get to this? Because Stephen Cragg and Dr. Damons are the same person. What the show doesn’t explicitly explain is that Stephen Cragg / Dr. Damons was wearing a medical bracelet when he kidnapped Rose, and the fight between them caused the bracelet to come loose and remain hidden. Dr. Damons is a slightly mad scientist, kidnapping people for a revolutionary experiment to “measure the effect of total emotional annihilation”.

In other words, it tests the limit of pain and trauma that someone can endure. First, he isolates them in prison-like rooms and observes them closely through cameras. He then physically beats them to death and hides their bodies in mass graves. Why are their victims young women? The show doesn’t elaborate on this, but it appears that Dr. Damon’s sadistic selection process is based on the notion that women can endure more pain and trauma than men.

For him, women are like lightning rods designed to absorb emotional and physical shocks. Will’s partner Kelly is a walking incarnation of pain absorption, dealing with her emotional trauma by developing a self-harm coping mechanism. At Dr. Damons’ secret hideout, which Will discovers with his team, the confrontation between them is not as satisfying given the dialogue that follows: “It’s time for people to discover my work,” says Dr. Damons, with his defeatist tone but quietly triumphant.

Later, Will finds the room his sister was in and that ends his personal search for answers. He also finds a molded rubber mask that Dr. Damons had used to hide his true identity away from Will all this time.

Created by South African author and filmmaker Gareth Crocker, perhaps the best lesson from Dead Places is that monsters can have supernatural but also man-made origins, and that deception can be a necessary tool to blur these distinctions.

‘Dead Places’ is now available on Netflix Spain.

