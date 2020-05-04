Sergio Vieira de Mello (Wagner Moura) was born in Rio de Janeiro, the son of a Brazilian diplomat. At the age of 21, he began his career at the United Nations. Thanks to its charm, assertiveness and unconditional will to create peace, it quickly rises within the organization. Time and again he is assigned particularly difficult missions, such as the tense negotiations for the independence of East Timor from Indonesia. There Sergio meets and falls in love with the much younger Argentine UN economist, Carolina Larriera (Ana de Armas).

In 2005, political documentary specialist Greg Barker (Manhunt – The Hunt for Bin Laden) first discussed in more detail the life and work of Sergio Vieira de Mello, who died in a 2003 bombing in Iraq. The UN diplomat was a close confidant and senior collaborator of Kofi Annan, the UN Secretary General from 1997 to 2006.

According to his own statement, the director saw the Brazilian’s hectic biography at the time as suitable material for his first feature film. However, in the end, Barker decided to produce the documentary Sergio, which premiered in 2009 and was nominated for several renowned awards.

Eleven years later, Barker has completed his cycle of this character. With the help of screenwriter Craig Borten (Dallas Buyers Club) and the support of the streaming service Netflix, he modeled his own documentary, as well as the biography Chasing The Flame written by Samantha Powers, and it is from there that the feature film Sergio is born, a biography with dramatic, thriller and romantic elements, which looks very good, but where the narration occasionally has the wrong priorities.

A freedom that takes away drama. the film does not adhere to chronological guidelines. For example, instead of covering the entire life of the diplomat, individual stations were selected. To keep them from standing abruptly and completely next to each other, Sergio has a kind of framework story. More precisely, it is the attack in Iraq that cost the diplomat his life, which is always the starting point for time travel. But Barker did not even attempt to link the two facts directly and establish cross connections. Rather, his biopic is a kind of collage of the most diverse moments, which together should form a film. First bad decision.

Over the course of the two hours we meet the title hero as a brave and unwavering man at the same time, but who can also empathetically respond to people’s concerns, this idea works comparatively well. And so the whole thing doesn’t degenerate too much into pure hero worship – a common danger with such portraits, whether documentary or fictional – he is allowed to be so obsessed with his work that his private environment suffers. This works best in two really moving scenes involving her two children. Less marked is the relationship with Carolina, who we accompany from the first meeting until the sad end.

Sergio is Wagner Moura, who became world famous with his brilliant portrait of drug lord Pablo Escobar in Narcos, and presents his main role as an empathetic, committed and friendly man, exactly like Vieira de Mello according to Barker in his documentary 2009 and other archival materials about him. However, it also gives nuances, so that Moura does not simply offer an imitation of the real person, but presents us with a very specific Sergio.

This comes, for example, in a kind of story framed around numerous flashbacks. The scenes under the rubble of the UN headquarters in Baghdad, directly after an attack by an ISIS precursor on August 19, 2003, are undoubtedly the best of the film.

In private moments, which are not so well documented, they are those in which Moura, who also works as a producer here, gives the character a lot of emotional depth. His Vieira de Mello presents itself with some weaknesses. For example, there is a scene in his house, with his family in Rio de Janeiro, in which the protagonist interacts with his teenage children and shows that he is not what we would say a loving father.

And then, of course, there are the romantic passages with his girlfriend, performed by Ana de Armas. The interpreting duo fits in, both in a harmonious relationship and in scenes where their characters are under enormous professional pressure. The love connection, as well as the bond of trust and mutual respect between them are always credible, however this love story is the biggest problem in the film.

As visually appealing and heartwarming as cameraman Adrian Teijido’s relationship is, it is unnecessarily lengthy, especially in a biographical film about a man who has experienced and accomplished so many exciting and politically relevant things. There is always a deviation from these achievements to present ourselves with comparatively irrelevant private things within two hours of footage, which is particularly notable around the thorny events in East Timor where Sergio Vieira de Mello is supposed to lead the country , which has been under Indonesian occupation for a long time, to independence within the framework of a United Nations mission.

Barker and his team create a very elaborate film based on flashbacks (filmed in Thailand) of the negotiations, sometimes in danger of death. But instead of a more in-depth presentation of the events, Barker serves up minute-long love scenes that make us forget the importance of the conflict, and beware, it’s not that I’m complaining about seeing Ana de Armas. Although the individual passages are filmed atmosphericly, they don’t do much to advance the plot or reveal interesting details about the main character’s diplomatic skills.

More exciting are Moura’s sequences with Bradley Whitford who plays Paul Bremer, although it is obvious in the first few seconds that Whitford will be the antagonist of the film. However, verbal skirmishes between the two actors are a delight. With the help of footage filmed in Jordan, cleverly supplemented with archive footage of actual news segments, we can literally feel how Iraq’s then-open situation could slide into the occupation disaster that was to dominate the headlines for years.

Here it is vividly illustrated that not only was it the fault of the Americans, who were ruthlessly arrogant and acted like an elephant in a china shop, but that the UN mission, led by Vieira de Mello, could have done things differently. , maybe he even had to do them differently. These are findings regarding an amazing career as a diplomat, from which visual and emotional work could have contributed much more, and perhaps should have.

.