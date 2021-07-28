Netflix seizes ‘Fast & Loose’, action thriller led by David Leitch and Will Smith

Going Deadline report that Netflix has seized the rights to another major production by acquiring the worldwide rights to the film from STXfilms,‘Fast & Loose’. The film, which generates a fierce series of offers between studios, will have the direction of David Leitch (‘Deadpool 2’) and the leading role of Will Smith (‘Gminis’).

Written by Jon and Eric Hoeber (‘Meg’), the story centers on John Riley (Smith), a guy who woke up with no memory in Tijuana after being left for dead. Following a series of clues discover that he had two parallel lives: one as a crime boss surrounded by beautiful women and a luxurious lifestyle and the other as an undercover CIA agent with a low salary, no family or home life and zero paths to success. Not knowing what her true personality is, Riley must determine what life she wants to live.

Leitch and Kelly McCormick will produce the film for 87North Productions along with STXfilms, Smith for Westbrook Studios, Motion Pictures co-chairman Jon Mone, Ryan Shimazaki and James Lassiter.