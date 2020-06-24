Netflix has activated the trailer for Unsolved Mysteries, the reboot of one of the most popular series on American television.

Netflix has a series of content that has become a media benchmark.

The supply of digital content has become a key guideline in the market.

YouGov conducted a study where he asked adults in the United States why they liked a reboot.

Forty percent of them believed that one of the main reasons was because technology improved the story or content of the series. Another 40 percent said they were interested in the new plots, while 38 percent did it out of nostalgia and 36 percent said they did it to see the same story, but interpreted today.

Within the study, 29 percent said they were interested in seeing the roles of these stories played by current actors, so the next reboot of Unsolved Mysteries that Netflix will release is not wasted.

Netflix shows reboot of Unsolved Mysteries

Netflix announced last year the Reboot of Unsolved Mysteries and finally shows the progress of this series that will revive one of the classics of American television.

At first glance at this new installment of Unsolved Mysteries, excerpts from the first six chapters to be shown in the series, which will identify its first season as Volume 1, are shown to recreate the production details that made the first television installment famous. and that added more than 600 episodes between 1987 and 2010.

In this new installment of Unsolved Mysteries, cases will be shown with plots that will even become « supernatural » by showing incidents that have occurred in the United States and abroad, with music and recreation of the events that promise to generate in the viewer all kinds of emotions.

“Unsolved Mysteries resulted from‘ Lost, Have You Seen This Person? ’When seven of those missing person cases were resolved as a result of advice from viewers, we began to wonder if we could solve additional types of cases. We listed all the mystery categories we could think of: murders, missing persons, fugitives, UFOs, and other paranormal stories; treasures, lost loves, robberies, invasions of homes, even inexplicable creatures. That combination of stories became Unsolved Mysteries.

NBC first showed seven Unsolved Mysteries specials on different days and time slots, with little publicity or promotion; Still, the public still found each installment and the ratings were excellent. The network premiered Unsolved Mysteries as a weekly series in 1988, with 22-24 episodes per season.

Back then the internet did not exist, so we hired a clipping service to search the newspapers across the country for mysteries with unique twists. Once the series became very popular, fans began to submit their own mysteries, and our research team reviewed the huge mail bags from viewers. Law enforcement agencies also recognized the success of the program in solving cases and began sending presentations.

The most difficult part of our job was selecting only four stories for each episode. There is an overwhelming amount of unsolved mysteries in the world and we wish we could solve them all, « explained the original creators of the series. John Cosgrove and Terry Dunn Meurer, about the premiere of the series that is expected for this July 1st.

