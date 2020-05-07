Netflix today revealed the poster and the first official images of Maldita, its new original series.

Netflix today unveiled the official poster and first images of Cursed, its new original series rewriting the legend of King Arthur from a whole new point of view: through the eyes of Nimue, a teenager with a mysterious and powerful gift.

Cursed stars Katherine Langford (For Thirteen Reasons) in the role of Nimue, Devon Terrell as Arthur, Gustaf Skarsgård, who plays Merlin, Daniel Sharman as The Weeping Monk, and Sebastian Armesto as King Uter Pendragon. Completing the cast are Matt Stokoe as Galvan, Lily Newmark in the role of Pym, Shalom Brune-Franklin as Igraine, Emily Coates as Sister Iris, Billy Jenkins in the role of Squirrel, Bella Dayne as Red Lance, and Peter Mullan, who gives life. Father Carden.

Damn is based on the graphic novel of the same name written by Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller, who are also the creators of this original 10 episode series produced by Alex Boden. Along with Leila Gerstein, Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller also act as executive producers, and Silenn Thomas is the co-executive producer on the series.

Based on the hit New York Times novelCursed is a reinterpretation of the legend of King Arthur told through Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After the death of his mother, he finds an unexpected companion in Arturo, a young mercenary who is on a mission to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of his journey, Nimue will become a symbol of bravery and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins and King Uter. Damn is a story of personal transformation that deals with current issues in a different time frame: the destruction of nature, religious terror, meaningless wars and bravery in the face of the impossible.

This new original series will be available on Netflix worldwide in the summer of 2020. Maldita fans can follow the news of the series through the official accounts of Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.