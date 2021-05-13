Netflix reveals the first images of ‘He-man’ and release date – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The He-Man series returns to the small screen, this Thursday the first images of the new series of Masters of the Universe: Revelations were revealed, which focuses on the classic cartoon of the 80s.

EW announced that the new Netflix series is not intended for children, but for fans of the classic cartoons of those times, as it will be nothing less than a direct sequel to the original animation that will respect what happened previously, as well as the myth of the Prince Adam, son of the ruler of Eternia, who becomes He-Man thanks to the Sword of Power.

“Everything I’ve worked on in about 27 years is easily in the top five of my favorite and most satisfying projects,” said Kevin Smith, director and writer of the series. The voice cast will feature performances by Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Lena Headey as Mal-Lyn, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela, Alicia Silverstone as Reina Marlena, Kevin Conroy as Mer-Man, and the original voice of Skeletor, Alan Oppenheimer, now as Moss Man.

“When I die, they’ll say, ‘He made secretaries, remember?’ Because that’s the most memorable thing I think I’ve done in my life. I think this has a possibility of being like, ‘He did Clerks and that cartoon,’ ”he added for EW.

When does the He-Man series premiere? The first installment of the series consists of five chapters, it will be broadcast on the Netflix streaming platform from July 23.