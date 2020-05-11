The youth series ’13 Reasons Why ‘(‘ For 13 reasons’) comes to an end with the last season premiering on June 5 on Netflix. The hit series that started with the Hannah Baker story will end with this fourth installment. The announcement of its premiere has come with an emotional video in which the cast says goodbye to the series.

June 5th. The final season. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bBuDkSpwCe – 13 Reasons Why (@ 13ReasonsWhy) May 11, 2020

In 2017, one of the most successful series, at least its first season, was released on Netflix. ‘For 13 reasons’ started with Hannah Baker’s suicide and the story after her death. As every story must have an end, the platform has announced that this will be the last season of the series.

On social networks, reactions to the announcement of the release date of the latest installment have not been delayed:

Regardless of what people say, # 13ReasonsWhy is one of the best series in recent years and the first to dare to talk about these topics. Some were not well managed, but it opened the way for more series to do so, learning from their mistakes. – ALEJANDRA 🐧🖤 (@_AndreaMills_) May 11, 2020

I cried with the teaser for 13 reasons why, I don’t want to imagine how I’m going to cry watching the whole season. # 13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/XVjzOgvwXk – Javier Avila (@ javier_avila99) May 11, 2020

I wanted it to come but now I don’t want it to end. Dioooos 😢😢 seeing them cry kills me # 13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/ITkDaF1RU0 – DeyCerrone (@DeyyCerrone) May 11, 2020

One of my favorite series with characters that I took a liking to 😭😭😭😭 # 13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/BwjQ7nSol1 – Liz Fassi Lavalle (@ lapasiva35) May 11, 2020

This series has marked me # 13ReasonsWhy and now it comes to an end this June 5 💙 pic.twitter.com/a13ftHgIxf – Andrés Jovanny Marquez (@AndresJovannyMa) May 11, 2020

.