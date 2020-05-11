The youth series ’13 Reasons Why ‘(‘ For 13 reasons’) comes to an end with the last season premiering on June 5 on Netflix. The hit series that started with the Hannah Baker story will end with this fourth installment. The announcement of its premiere has come with an emotional video in which the cast says goodbye to the series.

In 2017, one of the most successful series, at least its first season, was released on Netflix. ‘For 13 reasons’ started with Hannah Baker’s suicide and the story after her death. As every story must have an end, the platform has announced that this will be the last season of the series.

On social networks, reactions to the announcement of the release date of the latest installment have not been delayed:

.