Netflix Reveals Live Action Cast Of ‘Cowboy Bebop’; will be released this fall – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

During the second day of Netflix’s Geek Week, the first look at the live-action adaptation of the 1998 Cowboy Bebop anime was released, which will premiere next fall.

The platform confirmed that John Cho, Daniella Pineda and Mustafa Shakir will be in charge of embodying Spike, Faye and Jet. Alex Hassell and Elena Satine complete the cast.

The person in charge of the soundtrack of the original series, Yōko Kanno, will also be in charge of the music for this new version, but it is still unknown if the Seatbelts, a jazz band that emerged from that recording, will be part of the project.

Released in 1998, Cowboy Bebop features western winks, a futuristic setting, space travel, a noir tone, Asian references, and jazz music.

It tells the story of an unlikely bounty hunting team consisting of Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, Faye Valentine, Ed and the dog Ein who spends their days hunting space criminals.

André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner were in charge of developing the adaptation, although after writing it Christopher Yost, known for his work in films such as Thor: The Dark World, took care of it.