Netflix reveals list of movies that will premiere throughout the year | Instagram

Recently the famous platform Netflix has released the movies it will release each week in the coming months, something that has intrigued its millions of users who are eagerly awaiting the news.

That’s right, a long list of titles is coming to the company’s catalog between the months of May to August, so we still have time for good entertainment.

Everything seems to indicate that the giant of the streaming it will keep its users eager for the new releases to come.

And it is that a few days ago the company presented a preview of all the films that will arrive in its catalog every week during the next months of this year 2021.

The truth is that as expected, the list is quite long so you will have to prepare a good menu of snacks to be able to see all the new content.

Once again Netflix has managed to bring together great directors and actors to be part of these incredible stories.

It is worth mentioning that there will be films for the whole family, where genres such as drama, t3rr0r, science fiction, comedy will be found, without neglecting animation.

Below is the detailed list of these premieres:

1

Summer

T3rr0r street collection

Bob Ross: Happy incidents, betrayal and greed

The loud house movie

Alive

two

Rest of April

The appearance of things 04/29

The Mitchells family vs. the machines 04/30

3

May

Monster 7/05

Oxygen 05/12

The woman in the window 05/14

The army of the mu3rt0s 21/05

Robeerto Baggio: the divine 26/05

The Phantom Experiment 05/26

Blue miracle 05/27

4

June

Carnival 2/06

Dinsomnia 06/9

The Teapot Dragon 11/06

Skater Girl 06/11

Paternity 06/18

A complicated world 06/18

Fairytale love 06/23

United States: The Movie

The house of flowers, the movie

5

July

The resort of love 07/29

The last mercenary 07/30

Blood red sky

Throllhunters: Rise of the Titans

The last love letter

6

August

The kissing booth 3

Sweet Girl 08/20

He’s all that 08/27

Beckett