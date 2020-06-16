For Netflix It is very important that their original content that they have managed to connect with the public, maintain that link, which is why they usually maintain strong marketing strategies for their positioning. The Umbrella Academy It is one of them, especially because it is intended to cover a very large gap left by the Marvel series, but with its own style.

Last month the company from Los Gatos, California revealed, through a peculiar but funny video, the premiere date for the second season, although they had not really given great details of what will be seen.

A very effective classic

Well, now we know a little more and they do it through an old public relations and marketing resource used by the entertainment industry, but which is very effective; a shooting in which some new information about the productions and their protagonists are revealed.

For The Umbrella Academy 2 this formula is applied because on Tuesday morning the first look of how the main characters look was published and a review of the plot is shared, this through Entertainment Weekly.

Later they were shared (at least part of them) on their social networks. It is in this way that the public can appreciate the new appearance of the group of misfits with superpowers who will seek, once again, to stop the Apocalypse.

On this occasion, thanks to the photographs and the review published on EW, it is known which series, based on the graphic novels of Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá in 2007 and edited by Dark Horse ComicsIn this second installment, he will show the brothers on the journey thanks to the powers of Number Five; all will end in the city of Dallas, although in a different time frame.

The expectation of The Umbrella Academy 2

It was in 2019 when this production debuted in the catalog of the streaming platform offering a different style to content related to superheroes or comics (and graphic novels), which managed to connect with the public.

Netflix identified this and did not hesitate to confirm the second season of The Ubrella Academy. His narrative and aesthetic different from the world of superheroes that most know, whose representation of Steve Blackman and Jeremy Slater In this production he has managed to connect so much with fans, it is key for the Los Gatos captive to fill a space that was left empty after it was confirmed that he will not be able to produce new seasons of Marvel series.

That said, The Umbrella Academy can be a spearhead for its own style of content based on comic book characters and graphic novels, alongside Chilling Adventures of Sabrina They have managed to connect with very diverse audiences that are attentive to each new installment of this type of productions.

That said, the second season of this misfit squad of characters will be key in the second half for Netflix. Last year it was ranked as one of the three most viewed series on the platform during the second quarter and stood out, according to a list by Forbes, among the most viewed series of the year, this without considering the positive reviews that aroused so much from the public. like the specialized press.

