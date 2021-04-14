Netflix renews Bridgerton for two more seasons

“Bridgerton” fans highlight errors in the series 0:54

(CNN) – Dear readers, get ready for a story that will make your petticoats tangled: Netflix will give us at least four seasons of “Bridgerton.”

The video platform announced Tuesday that it has renewed the Shonda Rhimes Regency period drama for a third and fourth season.

Dearest readers, this author brings a most exciting announcement… pic.twitter.com/sV0QiYcn8z – Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 13, 2021

The announcement comes as many fans continue to rebound from the news that their favorite male star, Regé-Jean Page, will not be returning for the series’ second season, which is currently in production.

Page was one of the show’s breakout stars and won an NAACP award for his portrayal of the Duke.

“Bridgerton” is based on a series of novels by author Julia Quinn.

– CNN’s Lisa Respers France contributed to this report.