Netflix renews Bridgerton for season three and four

A few days ago, fans of the series were filled with sadness after the news was made public that the actor Regé-Jean Page will not be part of the second season. Instead, the new chapters that are currently in production under sanitary measures will tell how the love story between Lord Anthony and Lady Whistledown.

Like the first season, the following will be based on the best sellers of Julia Quinn. The author wrote a book for each Birdgerton brother, in total there are eight, so it is expected thate Netflix makes eight seasons.