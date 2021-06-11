Netflix releases teaser for Stranger Things video game in SMITE universe

After three successful seasons, Netflix is ​​preparing for the premiere of the fourth installment of Stranger Things, which has given a lot to talk about in recent weeks, since last year it had to stop its production due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Fans are desperate to see how the story of the children – and teens – of Hawkins, Indiana continues, so each new announcement about this franchise is exciting.

It may interest you: Anne with an E star joins the cast of Stranger Things

This is how during Netflix’s Geeked Week the news about this popular series could not be absent and the digital giant announced that a new video game will be launched in July. Stranger things in the universe of the successful SMITE franchise, created and published by Hi-Rez Studios for Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Previously, SMITE had already made collaborations with other successful series or movies such as Avatar and the Ninja Turtles, crossovers that were very popular among fans of these games. In addition to announcing the news, Netflix revealed a teaser, which we leave below, about what this new material from the franchise will be.

Stock up on waffles and enjoy ’80s music – check out the first Stranger Things game on @SMITEGame, coming this July. #GeekedWeek

Stock up on waffles and pump up some ’80s music: Watch the first gameplay from Stranger Things in @SMITEGame, dropping this July. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/9JhDitx0sq – Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

Based on what can be seen in the minute long video, Stranger things It will be the theme that will dominate the next SMITE Battle Pass and players will be able to purchase it from July 13 to unlock characters like Eleven and Hopper, as well as the terrifying monsters The Demorgorgon and The Mind Flyer.

We recommend: The Witcher: Ciri returns in the first teaser of the second season

Also, the new material explains that these characters from the series will be available as skins for some specific SMITE deities (Bakasura, Scylla, Sylvanus and Apollo). The collaboration will also include the gruesome alternate dimension of the Upside Down, which will serve as the battlefield.

In this way, although many more details have not been revealed about what the fourth season of Stranger Things will be, this new news about the video game with SMITE will surely excite the fans of this franchise and allow them to wait for Netflix to decide. to launch the new installment.

Don’t leave without reading: Netflix presents official trailer for the fourth season of Stranger Things