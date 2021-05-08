Netflix releases new trailer for Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal

Netflix has released a new trailer for Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie, based on the characters created by Naoko Takeuchi. The film, which will be divided into two parts, which will be available in the streaming service’s catalog from June 3.

As the trailer reveals, the protagonists will have to face a mysterious threat that uses people’s weaknesses to end the Earth. “With the power of people’s nightmares I will make darkness invade this planet,” says the villain.

“If you show weakness, they will break into your heart. Protecting this planet will always be our duty. You have to stop their feet ”, say the protagonists. In addition, the Sailors will have to face the Dead Moon Circus. “Our Dead Moon Circus show has only just begun,” they warn.

“When a sinister power looms over Earth after a total solar eclipse, the Guardians have to bring light back to the world,” reads the synopsis of the film, directed by Chiaki Kon. The story is also known to unfold in April, when the cherry blossoms are in full bloom and Tokyo is in a festive mood as the largest total solar eclipse of the century takes place. As the new moon darkens the sun and dims its light, Usagi and Chibi-Usa meet Pegasus, who is in search of the chosen Maiden who can break the seal of the Golden Crystal.

Created by Naoko Takeuchi in 1991, the original series aired until 1997. Later Toei Animation prepared a reboot titled Sailor Moon Crystal that aired until 2017 and whose story now continues with Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie. Chiaki Kon is the director of the production, which has already been seen in Japan.

Source: However