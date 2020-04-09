Netflix Launches New Miniseries to Help With Social Detachment | INSTAGRAM

The streaming platform started a marathon for that social isolation. Netflix knows how to make its subscriber users spend enough hours a day glued to the screen, more now that they have more “free time” due to the virus that affects the world.

To be honest we know that there are very few users who enjoy waiting a long time to see a new season of their series, releases between one and another and other of these situations, which is why the streaming platform always offers us a possible solution.

If you are one of the people who prefers to watch something that is not so long, Netflix has a list of six miniseries that turn out to be ideal to have a small marathon to enjoy with popcorn and all kinds of snaks.

To start, we have “Creedme” (Inconceivable in Latin America), a tape based on real events, where a teenage girl who presents a complaint of harassment is shown, which later ends up withdrawing, due to that fact, an investigation is launched to discover the truth.

We also have “Unorthodox” (Poco Orodoxa) which is a most hopeful story that is already available on the platform.

Another of the miniseries that you can find on the online platform is “Madam C.J. Walker: a self-made woman ”, in just over three hours, you can discover the first American woman who has founded an empire, managed to break down barriers and made a millionaire fortune.

To continue with our list of miniseries, we can find “Maniac” whose story tells the life of Annie Landsberg played by the beautiful Emma Stone and Owen Milgrim who is given life by Johan Hill, two strangers who arrive at a mysterious pharmaceutical studio, where everything seems to indicate that nothing goes according to plan.

On the other hand, Netflix recently released “Alias ​​Grace” based on a novel of the same name by Margaret Artwood, “The Tale of the Maid” is about a 16-year-old girl who emigrated from Ireland to Canada, to be a maid who ends up being condemned for the death of his master and his wife.

The latest miniseries, released in 2017, “Godless” an original and innovative story that tells the life of Roy Goode, which will end in a ranch full of widows when he runs away from his enemy, Frank Griffi.

