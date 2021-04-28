Netflix Releases May 2021: News

The month of May on Netflix could not overflow more science fiction of all colors and for all tastes: from the violent post-apocalypse of ‘Army of the Dead’ to the almost post-mortem tension of ‘Oxygen’, going through the author animation of volume 2 of ‘LOVE, DEATH & ROBOTS’. These are all the news from Netflix for the next thirty-one days

Catalog of new series in Spain

‘Jupiter’s Legacy ‘

Mark Millar, creator of ‘Kick-Ass’ or the comic version of the Avengers that inspired the Marvel films, is the scriptwriter of the comic on which this new series is based, which inaugurates the collaborations of the Scottish author and Netflix. In this first foray into his irreverent vision of gender, the first superheroes give up the baton to their children and discover that they are not up to the task of expectations.

‘LOVE, DEATH & ROBOTS’ Volume 2

David Fincher and Tim Miller are re-producing a selection of shorts related to robots, artificial life, love and death, all together or separately. We have little more data, except that a mixture as heterogeneous as that of the 18 animated shorts of the first volume is to be expected. Avant-garde animation for adults in a fascinating and unclassifiable container that is already preparing the third installment.

Premiere movies on Netflix

‘Oxygen‘

The irregular but always estimable and interesting Alexandre Aja (‘High tension’, ‘The hills have eyes’, ‘Piranha 3D’) is responsible for this tense and claustrophobic thriller in which an amnesiac woman wakes up inside a cryogenic capsule. As the oxygen runs out, the unexpected prisoner (Mélanie Laurent -‘Damn bastards’-) tries to regain her memory and find a way out.

‘Army of the dead’

Zack Snyder returns to his origins with a sequel to what remains (along with ‘Sucker Punch’) his best film, ‘Dawn of the Dead’. A heist movie with zombie runners in Las Vegas that Promised as the biggest cocktail of explosions, gore, and sunset drama of the month. Dave Bautista leads the colorful cast of thieves.

Documentaries and comedy specials on Netflix

‘S is for Stanley’

The story of an emotional friendship, which brought together the legendary film director Stanley Kubrick, responsible for ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ and ‘The Shining’ and his personal driver and confidant Emilio D’Alessandro. A wide anecdote full of love for the cinema and that supports the construction of four films director’s classics.

