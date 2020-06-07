Netflix

That moment of the week arrived where we reviewed the premieres on the streaming content platform Netflix for the next 7 days, during the week of June 8 to 14. Some premieres these days are director Spike Lee’s film, Da 5 Bloods, and others that will keep you glued to the screen of your choice.

Let’s start with the highlights of the week:

Gives 5 Bloods (Friday, June 12)

Director Spike Lee returns to Netflix with this film about four veterans of the Vietnam War, who return to the country for the first time after the conflict to search for the body of a fallen comrade.

Some critics have said that this film could be the production of the year for Netflix, so it will have to be pending.

Lenox Hill (Wednesday, June 10)

In the middle of the week comes this series that is already being called one of the best on the platform. In documentary format, he takes you to a busy hospital in New York City, following the lives of four doctors.

F is for Family (Friday, June 12)

One of the most underrated animated series on the platform, returns this week in its fourth installment. We have already seen all the ups and downs of the Murphy family, now is the time to continue watching their adventures.

Full list of what’s coming to Netflix this coming week (June 8-14)

Release dates may be subject to change.

Before I Fall (2017) June 8

Curon (Season 1) June 10

Lenox Hill (Season 1) June 10

Middle Men (2009) June 10

My Mister (Season 1) June 10

Reality Z (Season 1) June 10

Pose (Season 2) June 11

Whispers (Season 1) June 11

Da 5 Bloods (2020) June 12

Dating Around (Season 2) June 12

F is for Family (Season 4) June 12

Frank Elstner: Just One Last Question (2020) June 12

Jo Koy: In His Elements (2020) June 12

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Season 2) June 12

NDG Documentaries (June 12):

Addicted to Life

Don’t Crack Under Pressure

Don’t Crack Under Pressure II

Don’t Crack Under Pressure III

Magnetic

ONE PIECE (Multiple seasons) June 12

Pokemon: Journeys (New Season) June 12

The Search / Crime Story (Limited Series) June 12

The Woods (Season 1) June 12

Alexa & Katie (Second half of the 3rd season) June 13

How to Get Away with Murder (Season 6) June 13

Milea (Season 1) June 13

Marcella (Season 3) June 14