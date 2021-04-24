Netflix releases in May 2021: new series and movies

New Netflix series and movies for May 2021: these are the premieres that come to the platform.

Netflix has announced the new series, films and documentaries that will reach the platform during the month of May 2021.

Over the next few weeks, a large number of premieres will land in the catalog of the streaming service, including some long-awaited ones such as the second season of the miniseries Love, Death & Robots, wave Zack Snyder’s new zombie movie.

Let’s go over all Netflix premieres for next month.

The best news in Netflix series and movies in May

It is worth mentioning that the list of new Netflix series and movies for May 2021 that we will see next is valid for Spain. As is often the case, some of the platform’s premieres will take place exclusively in some countries.

May 1

Under cover – Seasons 3 and 4

May 4th

Selena: The Series – Season 2Big truck – Season 2Navillera – Season 1

May 6th

Sons of sam: a descent into hell

May 7th

Jupiter’s legacyMonsterThe new girl

May 11

Money, in a nutshell

May 12

OxygenThe dance of 41The Grinch

may 13th

may 14

Love, Death & Robots – Season 2The woman at the window

15 th of May

may 19

Who Killed Sara? – Season 2

May 20th

May 21th

The neighborArmy of the deadJurassic World: Cretaceous Camp

May 26

David Copeland: The Man Who Terrified London

may 27th

May 28

LuciferThe Kominsky Method – Season 3 How to download Netflix series and movies on PC step by step

It is likely that this list grows as the days go by, as Netflix announces the arrival of new content on the platform. If so, we will update this article with the new series, films and documentaries.

