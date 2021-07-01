Netflix releases in July 2021: new series and movies

Prepare the popcorn: this is all that will arrive on Netflix in July 2021. Series, films and documentaries that will arrive on the platform.
Netflix already has its premieres of series, films and documentaries for next July 2021. The company has made official the list of novelties that will reach the catalog over the next few weeks.
This coming July, big titles like Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, season 4 of atypical or the second season of Sky Red.
The best news on Netflix series and movies in July
It is worth mentioning that the list of new Netflix series and movies for July 2021 that we will see below is valid for Spain. As is often the case, some of the platform’s premieres will take place exclusively in some countries.
1st of July
July 2nd
Deadly T2Trilogy The Street of Terror – Part 1: 1994
July 8
Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness
July 9th
Trilogy The Street of Terror – Part 2: 1978Atypical – Season 4A place to dream – Season 3Biohackers – Season 2
June, 15
June 16
Trilogy The Street of Terror – Part 3: 1666
July 21
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
July 23th
Sky Red – Season 2Masters of the Universe: RevelationThe last love letter
July 30
Outer Banks – Season 2
This list is likely to grow as the days go by, as Netflix announces the arrival of new content on the platform. If so, we will update this article with new series, films and documentaries.
