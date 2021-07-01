Netflix releases in July 2021: new series and movies

Prepare the popcorn: this is all that will arrive on Netflix in July 2021. Series, films and documentaries that will arrive on the platform.

Netflix already has its premieres of series, films and documentaries for next July 2021. The company has made official the list of novelties that will reach the catalog over the next few weeks.

This coming July, big titles like Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, season 4 of atypical or the second season of Sky Red.

The best news on Netflix series and movies in July

It is worth mentioning that the list of new Netflix series and movies for July 2021 that we will see below is valid for Spain. As is often the case, some of the platform’s premieres will take place exclusively in some countries.

1st of July

July 2nd

Deadly T2Trilogy The Street of Terror – Part 1: 1994

July 8

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

July 9th

Trilogy The Street of Terror – Part 2: 1978Atypical – Season 4A place to dream – Season 3Biohackers – Season 2

June, 15

June 16

Trilogy The Street of Terror – Part 3: 1666

July 21

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

July 23th

Sky Red – Season 2Masters of the Universe: RevelationThe last love letter

July 30

Outer Banks – Season 2

This list is likely to grow as the days go by, as Netflix announces the arrival of new content on the platform. If so, we will update this article with new series, films and documentaries.

