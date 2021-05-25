Netflix releases for the week of May 24-30

Blue miracle. Drama.

This is the incredible true story of Casa Hogar, the Mexican orphanage that participated in the largest fishing championship in the world to save itself.

I am Rada: Serendipity. Humor monologues.

The captivating Argentine humorist Agustín Aristarán, known as Soy Rada, is back. And this time he has family, fatherhood, magic and music in his sights.

Eden. Animation series. Season 1.

Thousands of years from now, in the city known as “Eden 3,” inhabited only by robots whose masters have long since disappeared, two farm robots inadvertently wake a human baby in ecstasy during a routine task. This finding casts doubt on everything they had been taught: that humans were nothing more than an ancient and forbidden myth. Together, the two robots raise the girl in a safe haven far from Eden.

Ragnarok. Serie. Season 2.

The series is set in Edda, a fictional town set in the lush wilderness of Norway. The story revolves around its inhabitants, some of whom are not who they claim to be. Along with them, viewers will witness a world undergoing drastic changes: polar thaw, hot winters, violent showers … There are those who claim that another Ragnarok is coming. Unless someone stops it in time.

Black Space. Serie. Season 1.

A detective with unconventional methods leads the investigation of the massacre perpetrated in an Israeli school by murderers in unicorn masks.