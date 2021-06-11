Netflix Releases First Trailer ‘The Witcher’, Season 2

Taking advantage of such an important week for the entertainment world —for E3 2021—, Netflix has released the first trailer for The Witcher, season 2. Although it is not a trailer, the material is enough to make it clear that Ciri will have an even bigger role than in the first episodes. In fact, at the end of the second season Geralt de Rivia and Ciri finally met. The above, obviously, will begin an adventure together with many dangers to overcome.

While we still do not know the release date of the second season of The Witcher, Everything indicates that we will be able to enjoy it during the last months of 2021. The post-production stage has already started after the many obstacles that arose along the way. First, of course, there is the issue of the pandemic, which held up filming for several months. Nor can we forget that Henry Cavill was injured in the middle of filming and his recovery lasted for weeks.

The good news is that the film and television industry is reeling from an extremely difficult year. The Witcher, season 2, finished filming last April, then in this sense there will be no more delays. Of course, the post-production phase is quite complex and time consuming, since the whole issue of special effects intervenes. Any visual detail, no matter how minor, should be completed at this stage.

What we know about the Witcher, season 2

The synopsis from the second season of The Witcher mentions the following: “Convinced that Yennefer’s life was lost in the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia takes Princess Cirilla to the safest place she knows, the home of her childhood, Kaer morhen. As the kings, elves, humans, and demons of the continent strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the child from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power within her. “

The description provided by Netflix, together with the photos that were leaked from the set, anticipate that Kaer Morhen will be one of the main scenarios of the new episodes. Furthermore, it is likely that we will see for the first time The wild hunt (The Wild Hunt), the dreaded grouping of wraiths. If you’ve had the chance to play The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, or read Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels, you know how scary they are.

The distribution from The Witcher, Season 2, consists of Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Anna Shaffer (Triss), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Dandelion), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo) and Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara).

