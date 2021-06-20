Netflix Releases First Teaser for The Witcher 2 – Chihuahua News – Between the Lines

After a first preview focused on the figure of Princess Ciri, Netflix now releases a new teaser for the second season of The Witcher that offers a first look at the return of the protagonist, Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia.

The series, based on the novels of the same name by the Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski and which achieved great popularity thanks to the CD Projekt video game saga, will take up the adventures of Geralt, a witch hunter of monsters and supernatural creatures known as the White Wolf. who travels in a medieval land known as The Continent.

There, his path will cross that of Ciri, the young princess of Cintra who fled her kingdom when it was ravaged by the fearsome forces of Nilfgaard. This meeting will be, precisely, an opportunity for salvation and redemption for Geralt, as the brief teaser anticipates.

What does destiny have in store for Geralt of Rivia in Season 2? Here’s a clue. pic.twitter.com/u1uXAnzUfG – The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 18, 2021

Following the successful debut in late 2019, with a large audience, Netflix quickly renewed the series for a second season, as well as the animated film Nightmare of the Wolf and The Witcher: Blood Origin, a live-action prequel series.

Although production was initially hampered due to Cavill’s set injury and production delays related to COVID-19, new episodes of the series starring Henry Cavill will arrive on Netflix later this year.

