Netflix Releases April 2021: News

A new month of news on Netflix, which this time seems to be more focused on movies than series. Following the example of platforms such as Disney +, which has strengthened its catalog fund with the arrival of Star, they land on Netflix quite a few very commercial movies from the last couple of decades. And apart from that, of course, premieres and own productions Among which include the new animated production of the scriptwriters of ‘The LEGO Movie’, which skips theaters, or the youth apocalypse of ‘Shadow and bone’.

Catalog of new series in Spain

‘Shadow and bone‘T1

Based in Leigh Bardugo’s ‘Grishaverse’ novel saga, one of the great recent fantasy hits young adult, this epic story of self-discovery in a world inspired by pre-Soviet Russia introduces us to an orphan who has a power that can change the destiny of her own. The darkness in which her country is partially plunged can be dispelled by the protagonist’s unique ability to invoke a powerful source of light.

All Netflix series in April

‘The snake’ (02/04) ‘Family reunion’ S3 (05/04) ‘Easy money’ (07/04) ‘From yakuza to householder’ (08/04) ‘Heaven Official’s Blessing’ (09/04 ) ‘My love – Six great love stories’ (04/13) ‘Dad, cut yourself a bit!’ (04/14) ‘Why Are you Like this’ (04/16)’ Fast & Furious – Espías at full throttle ‘S4 (04/16)’ Luis Miguel: The series’ T2 (04/18) ‘Vis a vis : the oasis’ (04/20) ‘Zero’ (04/21) ‘Shadow and bone’ (04/23) ‘The innocent’ (04/30)

Premiere movies on Netflix

‘Of love and monsters‘

A very similar approach to ‘Monsters’ by Gareth Edwards but in the key of an adolescent comedy is what he proposes this film that with the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020 saw its exhibition in theaters very limited, although it received good reviews and was nominated for an Oscar for Best Special Effects. Now Netflix recovers it just at a time when the giant creatures seem to take over the screens again.

‘Stowaway’

A mixture of space drama and thriller in zero atmosphere in which A mechanic is accidentally caught on a manned flight to Mars. But when you start to get used to life in space, oxygen becomes scarce and drastic decisions will have to be made. Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette lead the cast in this adventure that promises tension and sacrifice.

‘The Mitchells against the machines’

The new film produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, creative couple after recent milestones in animation such as ‘Spider-Man – A New Universe’ and ‘The LEGO Movie’ was due to be released in theaters, but the pandemic ruined the plan and Netflix has rescued it, making it one of the most notable premieres of the month on the platform. A parable about the impact of technology in our lives that takes the form of invasion of machines, and whose trailer couldn’t look better.

All Netflix movies in April

‘Cornered’ (01/04) ‘Nim’s Island’ (01/04) ‘The American’ (01/04) ‘Evening’ (01/04) ‘People Places Things’ (01/04)’ The life of David Gale ‘(01/04)’ Warrior souls – The season of the wind ‘(01/04)’ Warrior souls – The season of flowers’ (01/04) ‘Warrior souls – The season of birds’ (01 / 04) ‘Rambo III’ (01/04) ‘Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas’ (01/04)’ The Power of Tai Chi ‘(01/04)’ Terganjung – The Movie ‘(01/04)’ Madame Claude ‘(02/04)’ Just say yes ‘(02/04)’ Asphalt Cowboy ‘(02/04)’ Dora and the lost city ‘(03/04)’ The last geeks in the world – Happy apocalypse! ‘ (06/04) ‘Thunder Patrol’ (09/04) ‘Have you ever seen fireflies?’ (09/04) ‘Night in paradise’ (09/04) ‘I leave it whenever I want’ (12/04) ‘Nezhu: The rebirth of a god’ (12/04) ‘Of love and monsters’ (14 / 04) ‘Transfer of souls’ (04/14)’ With you to death ‘(04/15)’ Into the Beat – Your heart dances’ (04/16) ‘Arlo, the alligator boy’ (04/16) ‘Stowaway ‘(04/22)’ Tell me when you ‘(04/23)’ The appearance of things’ (04/29) ‘The Mitchells against the machines’ (04/30)

Documentaries and comedy specials on Netflix

‘Coded bias’

A documentary that reflects on, as incredible as it may seem, how artificial intelligences also learn with biases conditioned by racism and the prejudices shared by those of us who create and use technology. From that point on, the documentary enters a series of issues that society must urgently face: from the importance of data as a bargaining chip to the need to educate technology without the shortcomings of humans.

All Netflix Documentaries and Comedy Specials for April

‘Chamber of terror’ S2 (01/04) ‘The garments that marked us’ (01/04)’ Codified bias’ (05/04) ‘Many, children, a monkey and a castle’ (07/04) ‘The big mess – The wedding industry in India ‘S2 (07/04)’ Get married or die ‘(07/04)’ This is a robbery – The biggest art theft in the world ‘(07/04)’ Why what did you kill me? ‘ (04/14) ‘Dolly Parton: A tribute musicares’ (04/16) ‘Life in full color, with David Attenborough’ (04/22) ‘In search of Sheela’ (04/22) ‘Star pets’ ( 04/30)