In these moments where it seems that we will still spend a few more days in our homes, the series and movies are key to keeping us distracted and happy. Netflix has many of them in its catalog, however, has not stopped bringing us premieres this season and perhaps the most exciting for the month of May is Space Force.

This series starring Steve Carell and Lisa Kudrow., and which was created by Carell himself together with Greg Daniels –Who worked together on the American version of The Office– It seems to be one of the biggest bets of the streaming giant to make us have a good time of fun while the world returns to normal and to dream of space.

And what is the plot about?

The story is quite simple, because Steve Carell plays Mark R Naird, a general who is entrusted with a single task: put the United States back on the Moon. And for that they name him as the head of a new armed force in the country, the Space Force, where together with a lot of scientists and great characters will try to accomplish this complicated missionAlthough we know this will not be easy.

Netflix had already released the first trailer for this new series, with which many of us got excited because it has that touch of humor that we so missed in Carell’s projects. But now We have a new look that confirms what we already thought and above all, manages to nail us even more with this series.

In the recent – and long – trailer that Netflix has just released, we can see Mark Naird going through a lot of situations that will surely make his mission more complicatedsuch as launching a rocket with your foot or your own inexperience to be at the forefront of an extremely important project for the country.

But in addition to those Carell performances that make us laugh, we also see a bit of other characters, such as the scientist who plays John Malcovich and Ben Schwartz with the head of communication of the Space Force that they have pretty strange ideas to show the work they do. Be very careful with these two characters because it seems that they will be the most important.

We better not tell you more, Check out this new Space Force trailer below and remember that it will hit the platform this May 29:

Watch on YouTube

