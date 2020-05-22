It is the actor Mauro Sánchez Navarro who explained to Infobae Mexico the difference between this series and others (Photo: Courtesy-Victoria Barmak)

Mystery, intrigue and secrets take over Netflix screens again with the premiere of Z control, Mexican series that will engage the audience so that Find out who is responsible for exposing the privacy of an entire student community and who will be a new distractor amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Teenagers are once again the protagonists of the most striking content on the streaming platform and will have to face a dark, resentful character who does not mind venting the hidden yearnings of those around him in the middle of a very macabre game.

It is the actor Mauro Sánchez Navarro who explained to Infobae Mexico the difference of this series with others and what he sought by embodying his character, which will take time to make its way in the story.

“In this series you are not going to fall in love with the characters from the beginning, but you will fall in love or hate while you are watching them, because there is too much information and little by little you are going to discover it together with the unknown who is the hacker, who is creating this madness and that is the important thing, that makes you open your head to find the black thread of history“He commented.

“It speaks of diversity, acceptance of oneself, because suddenly you get into their problems and you don’t know what is happening to the person next door, we only see what we are experiencing day by day, we don’t think about the people from side ”, he added.

The 25-year-old histrion explained that this project caught his attention because It shows various types of characters so that the public feels identified and hooked on the plot.

“What people need suddenly it is belonging and feeling that you are part of something, because many of us behave out of fear of what they will say, but suddenly you have to have courage and that’s fine, “he added.

Mauro is proud to venture into a project for Netflix, a team that It helped him to know more about his character thanks to practices and learning that he did not have.

“It was something very exciting, it is one more step in my career and it is a dream for any actor to be on a platform like Netflix,” he said.

He explained that working with the streaming platform did mean a change in his way of acting, but it is due, according to his impression, that each director or producer has his style.

“All projects are handled differently, all directors are different in their way of working, so I do not feel that there has been any difference with other ways that I have worked”, he pointed.

The protagonist of This is not Berlin and My girlfriend is the revolution believes that the release of Control Z during the coronavirus quarantine is a good option for Netlix subscribers, who already have new content to clear themselves of the drawbacks of the health crisis.

“Entertainment is what is saving us all from insanity. It is an entertaining product, a fun product, with which people will have something new to see, to overcome a little of what we are experiencing“He mentioned.

It is precisely the isolation that has allowed Sánchez Navarro to continue with various projects, such as writing plays, and also promoting a quality.

“Patience, because I do not try much to think about the future, but to live day by day and make little use of it and try to create something, that time serves to create, to transmit a message and try to make people understand”

