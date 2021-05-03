Netflix release date of the film

‘My first kiss 3‘comes to Netflix this summer to close the story of Elle (Joey king) and Noah (Jacob Elordi). Will love triumph? The best Netflix movies in 2021.

It all started with a kiss, and now the whole story that followed is about to come to an end: ‘My first kiss 3‘ Netflix’s Teen Romance Trilogy will close on August 11. That is the release date of this third film in the saga, where we will see again Joey king Y Jacob Elordi struggling to keep their relationship afloat despite obstacles.

Netflix has made the announcement along with a photograph of the four main protagonists (Elordi, King, Joel courtney Y Meganne Young) with very summery ‘outfits’ and next to a pool. We have no doubt that we will have adventures in the sun, and we will also solve the question with which he left us hanging the end of the second film, ‘My first kiss 2’: What college will Elle go to? Will she and her boyfriend live in the same city or will they have to learn to maintain a long-distance relationship?

Netflix

Of course, it didn’t work very well the first time, but you learn from mistakes. “It is the culmination of a ‘coming-of-age’ story, not only for Elle, but also for Noah and Lee,” said the director. Vince marcello in Variety. “Although their paths have intertwined, each of them has their own path to travel with some personal challenges that they have to overcome before closing this chapter of their lives, which was adolescence, and starting a new journey towards adult life“.

Netflix will have a summer full of teenage romance thanks to this movie, and also to the ‘gender-swapped’ remake of ‘Someone like you’, which will premiere on August 27.

