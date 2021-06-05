Netflix rejected the invitation to Cannes 2021 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Netflix responded negatively to the Cannes 2021 invitation for two of its next films to be screened at the prestigious festival. This information was released hours after the official selection for the 74th edition of the famous film meeting was revealed, which will take place from July 6 to 17 of this year.

In a recent interview with Deadline, the current director of the Cannes Film Festival Thierry Frémaux assured that he was absolutely willing for the upcoming films Blonde, by Andrew Dominik, and The Power of the Dog, by Jane Campion, to have their world premiere at the magno film event. Both productions are Netflix originals – whose catalog will arrive in 2021 – and are spearheaded by filmmakers previously recognized at Cannes: Dominik competed for the Palme d’Or thanks to Kill them gently (2012), while Campion won that top award for The Piano (1993).

On the other hand, Frémaux’s plan was for Blonde and The Power of the Dog to fall into the Out of Competition category, and apparently that’s what would have upset the red ‘N’.

“Netflix does not want to come to Cannes, but I invited them anyway,” said the manager. “It is important, we are not the ones who reject Netflix movies, it is Netflix who does not want to or cannot. They want to enter the competition, but films that are part of the competition must be released [a través de cines] in France”.

Let us remember that in the 70th edition of the prestigious ceremony – which took place in the spring of 2017 – Netflix was able to be present for the Palme d’Or thanks to the feature films The Meyerowitz Stories, by Noah Baumbach, and Okja, by Bong Joon-ho. This unleashed a wave of controversy because they were productions that, as they came from a streaming platform, were not expected to be distributed on the big screen. As a consequence, Cannes ruled that, as of 2018, any film that aspired to be part of the competition had to commit to being screened in French cinemas.

Will this restrictive measure ever change? Thierry Frémaux does not rule out that Cannes adapts to the new contexts of the audiovisual field.

«I believe that all over the world, the question of [de exhibición], of the protection of the theatrical, of the appearance of platforms, all this is a fundamental phenomenon of the world of the moving image and we want Cannes to be in some way at the heart of that, “said the Frenchman in his recent talk. with Deadline. But I would like Netflix to be at the center of that too. Yet Netflix protects its system, its subscribers, its customers.

«I would have loved for them to participate in Out of Competition to also show the quality of their work, the quality of their productions. But to see the quality of their productions, you have to go to Netflix. Fortunately, I am a subscriber and I love Netflix, but my job is to show movies. I would also love to show Netflix movies.

