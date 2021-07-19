Netflix reinvents itself: welcome to gaming

Netflix reinvents itself with gaming

Heavy digestions is what they have. You cannot trust yourself, you have to take it easy, because when you least expect it, a regression occurs and the body is wise about the excesses we commit. The same is happening to Netflix in the market.

A wonderful early 2020, in which he stepped over Disney while “stay-at-home” and exponential subscriptions did the rest. More than 200 million subscribers in the past year to its innumerable catalog of series, films and documentaries.

But its competitors, including Disney, have not stood still: from improving content to buying large studios. And although he is still the King of Kings, he can be dethroned. The positive part is that Netflix has already transformed your previous life into a 360 degree turn, when his big dream was to dethrone Blockbuster whom he helped in his disappearance. And of course you can do the same again.

Netflix Twitter announcement of online video games

And in those struggles your video game service enters the scene. And it won’t be, so it seems like just any service. The project is implemented as a guide with the Apple Arcade service– With subscribers being paid to use a high-quality game catalog, although it remains to be seen how it is implemented.

The first information tells us that it will be one more attraction for subscribers: in principle, no more would be paid to access video games. And it is that without alternative sources to streaming, it is the accolade that its managers consider that the company needs before the fatigue of some subscriptions that have added 4 million more in the first trimester to exceed 208 million subscribers.

Numbers clearly insufficient for market expectations. Let’s not forget that we are talking about a market that does not stop growing, that of video games and which invoices a whopping 147,000 million euros

So 2021 is not working out, at the moment its stock market year. However, it is in full recovery phase, with advances of 11% from its lowest levels since last May 12. In the previous week it lost 1.06% although in the last month it recovered 7.70%. In the quarter it lost 3% and gained 6.5% in the semester. Worse remains negative in the year, with cuts that touch 2% from the beginning of the exercise.

Netflix annual share price

Trust the experience for now with the hiring of Mike Verdu, whom he appoints vice president of game development, an old acquaintance of the industry coming from Electronic Arts and Facebook Reality Labs to lead your news, in a very sweet market, but not easy. We have seen it with Google and its Stadia, its new platform in the streaming gaming sector that does not stop catching on, or Amazon with its Crucible or its Luna platform.

At the moment it is not that the market has celebrated it in a big way, but analysts continue to trust the value. The last to do so, UBS that raises its price target to $ 620 per share, understanding that the platform’s subscribers will grow in the second half of the year and that this will boost Netflix’s market price. And of course the fledgling online video game market.

Also since Keybank, they bet on more adhesions to the platform so reiterate their target price of $ 650 a share. While from TipRanks, of the 35 analysts who follow the value there are 25 who choose to buy, 7 to hold and 3 choose to sell their shares. Its median price target, $ 605.60, gives it a potential of 14.20%.

Netflix analyst advice, price target and potential

But the real test for the company will come tomorrow, when Netflix is ​​scheduled to present results. The company is expected not to disappoint while discounting that revenues reach 7,360 million compared to the 7,160 registered in the first quarter. As for earnings per share, a reduction to $ 3.15 is already discounted in this second quarter compared to 3.75 in the first. And the experts are betting on it for its precedents: in the last six quarters Netflix has beaten Wall Street’s expectations.

