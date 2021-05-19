Netflix receives criticism from Chinese for using the Taiwanese flag in one of its shows



The ‘Girl from Nowhere’ Facebook page is run by the same Thai companies that produce the series.

Photo: David Balev / Pexels

Despite being just a streaming service that only seeks to entertain people, Netflix can also get into serious international trouble. And it is that Chinese citizens are not very happy with the platform because of the way it promotes its Thai dramatic show, called ‘Girl from Nowhere’ on social networks.

It happened that, on the Facebook page of the series, the flags of Taiwan and Hong Kong were shown separately. The problem is that Taiwan is fighting for its independence, while Hong Kong claims that it is its property.

Seeing the two separate flags, Some people complained that this showed Netflix’s support for dividing China or promoting Taiwan’s independence..

Faced with this problem, Netflix has not yet given any statement.

It should be noted that the ruling party, The Communist Party of China has long been demanding international companies to adhere to its policies. It has even blocked access to the Internet sites of companies that do not comply with this request, such as Facebook, which can only be seen by people who have special software to evade government filters.

In fact, the show “Girl from Nowhere” can only be seen in China on the website bilibili.com, which allows users to upload their own videos. But it doesn’t appear on other streaming services that show movies and TV series approved by Chinese censors.

Although the approximate number of people who have seen ‘Girl from Nowhere’ in China is not clear, the Douban.com portal, where users can leave reviews of movies and series, says that more than 60,000 people have written comments or reviews of the first season and 30,000 of the second. The average rating of the series is 8.4 points out of 10, which is considered high.

It should be noted that this conflict in China is of warlike proportions, as the ruling party has said that Taiwan must join them, and has even threatened to invade it if it tries to make its independence official.

