Netflix has reached an agreement with AISGE, the management company for performers, to pay all its members the exploitation rights of those interpretations that have taken place on the platform from the start of Netflix broadcasts in Spain, that is, on October 20, 2015, until December 31, 2018.

‘Las chicas del cable’, the first original production of Netflix Spain

This first settlement, which has already been effective, encompasses both actors and actresses who lend their image in fictions like those who fold any audiovisual work, since the agreement affects all kinds of productions. This agreement, according to AISGE, guarantees the Spanish intellectual property law by which artists receive equitable remuneration for exploitation within our borders From his job.

However, this remuneration is calculated based on the income obtained by Netflix in Spain, not counting the success of productions outside our borders. The collection in this case would have to be done by the entities homologous to AISGE, although the legislative reforms will allow in the future that it can be collected in the cases of Chile, Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Ecuador.

In sum, this agreement coincides with the entry into force of the Beijing Treaty on April 28, which makes it easier for Spanish artists to collect their rights in other countries as long as it is the case that said country has ratified the treaty and has incorporated into its legislation a right similar to that contemplated by Spain.

Working to improve the situation

Although this supposes a historical fact in defense of the rights of the interpreters, AISGE continues working in that the agreement reaches other platforms, such as HBO Spain, Disney +, Movistar + and Amazon Prime Video. On the other hand, as society points out, this is a relief for this union, which has seen its work paralyzed due to the coronavirus crisis. According to what they indicate, it is working so that the artists receive their ordinary distributions from July 20 (image actors) and September 20 (dubbers).