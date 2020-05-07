The recommendations of films, series and documentaries multiply in times of pandemic. And streaming, with an offer of original productions and titles from the past, stands as a refuge that many are willing to pay for. The figures are in sight. The Disney + service (not yet available in Chile) has 54.5 million users almost half a year after its debut. Netflix, meanwhile, reached 183 million subscribers worldwide, after living a first quarter of 2020 higher than expectations.

But, at least in Chile (Mexico is another country experiencing the same), the moment of greatest demand for these platforms coincides with the implementation of the payment of VAT to digital services. In accordance with the modernization of the tax legislation, approved last February, from this June 1, tax will be applied to the streaming companies available in the country.

This category includes companies that grant “the supply or delivery of digital entertainment content, such as videos, music, games or other analogues, through download, streaming or other technology, including for these purposes, texts, magazines, newspapers and books ”, indicates the reform.

How will it impact users? So far, the only one that has given a clear answer is Netflix, which as La Tercera detailed today will increase the prices of its plans. Waiting for the possible update of values, this is the current panorama of streaming services that offer movies and series in Chile.

From June 1, the platform will experience an increase in its three plans: the Basic (1 screen) will cost $ 5,940, the Standard (2 screens and HD image quality) will be worth $ 8,320 and Premium (4 screens and UHD) ) will now be at $ 10,700. It presents constant updates in its interface and a catalog that is renewed several times a week with its own productions, which include the films Mission of rescue and The Irishman and the series The paper house, Little Orthodox and Tiger King. He has also acquired external content, such as twenty Studio Ghibli films, the first six cycles of Modern family and all seasons of Community. His next releases are Space Force, with Steve Carell, a new film by Spike Lee (Da 5 Bloods) and every Monday he releases two chapters of the series about Michael Jordan, The last dance.

The movie Rescue Mission, one of Netflix’s latest hits.

With a more basic interface and a different catalog, the Amazon platform has a monthly value of $ 3,500. It allows you to watch series such as The office, How I met your mother and Weeds, as well as own productions such as Hunters and Tales from the Loop (El Presidente, about FIFA Gate and Sergio Jadue will premiere soon). One of its main strengths is that, at least until Disney’s streaming service arrives in Latin America, it has a good part of the company’s catalog, from Pixar titles (this Sunday together) to the recently added Star Wars movies. and the second parts of Frozen and Maleficent.

Although he was initially considered a direct rival to Netflix, analysts already consider him an intermediate or lesser competitor. Its price in Chile so far is $ 3,500 and it offers mainly series. There’s The Morning Show, with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon; the Servant thriller series; the fantasy drama with Jason Momoa, See; an updated look at writer Emily Dickinson (Dickinson), and recently added Defending Jacob, Chris Evans’ first lead on television. It also has the much commented documentary Beastie Boys story, which delves into the story of the musical trio author of Sabotage.

The documentary Beastie Boys story, from Apple TV +.

Although the service is enabled for those who have contracted the HBO pack on their cable subscription (in the case of VTR all channels are released), the platform can be paid directly, at a price that has not changed since it arrived in the middle 2017 ($ 7,700 per month). Among his latest major titles are the third season of Westworld, the miniseries The plot against America and the movie Bad education, with Hugh Jackman. It also features Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood and the latest Spider-Man, along with all of HBO’s celebrated historical catalog, with award-winning documentaries and series like The Sopranos, The wire, Game of thrones and Chernobyl.

The FOX streaming platform added in recent weeks Rocketman and Ad astra: Towards the stars, with Brad Pitt, in addition to the series The new pope, the continuation of the story in the Vatican with Jude Law. He has films such as Deadpool 2, The Favorite, A Silent Place and A Fantastic Woman, and his series include This is us, The walking dead and Outlander. Like HBO GO, it can be paid directly, priced at $ 7,490.

The new pope is the continuation of The young pope. Both are on the FOX App. Photo: Gianni Fiorito.

This service from the Starz chain has been operating in the country since last year, at a price of $ 3,200. Its latest release is the miniseries version of The Name of the Rose, with John Turturro as the main star. The great, the period series starring Elle Fanning, is original from Hulu in the US, but will arrive on June 18 to this service, which already has the rights in Latin America of other titles on the same platform, such as The act and Castle Rock. Starzplay offers other television productions such as Pennyworth, Mr. Mercedes, Luther and Spartacus, in addition to movies.

Original from Argentina, this service offers a good amount of titles not available on other platforms, at a monthly price of $ 4,990. It has a dozen films by Akira Kurosawa, 26 by Alfred Hitchcock, 22 by Luis Buñuel and five by Orson Wells. Generous in grouping cinema from different latitudes, among his freshest titles are Tangerine (from the director of The Florida Project) and the German Victoria, at the same distance as classics like The Great Dictator and Casablanca.

Scorsese’s Dangerous Streets can be seen on Qubit TV.

A streaming service for moviegoers with an eye on the past and today. Add a new movie every day (they’re only available for a month) and currently offer a free one-week trial, to access films by directors like Xavier Dolan, Pablo Larraín and Louis Malle, traveling through all times of auteur cinema. This Sunday, for example, they exclusively release the short film The fall, by the director Jonathan Glazer (Under the skin). Its value per month is $ 4,500.