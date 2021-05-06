Netflix publishes a cryptic new teaser for the series

Netflix is ​​usually one of the platforms that manages to be ahead when it comes to advertising campaigns. From the controversial actions of Narcos to the web to understanding the complex world of Dark, now it’s Stranger Things 4’s turn.

The premiere of the fourth season of the Netflix series is being begged. Some trailers already aired cast more questions than answers. And the unknown of the official release date is still in the air after the statements of some of the protagonists of the saga. Will it be at the end of 2021, or will we have to wait for 2022?

Be that as it may, Stranger Things 4 has once again given us a teaser, just under two minutes long. Unlike their previous publications, in which we could see unpublished scenes from the fourth season, this time they have opted for something more cryptic. Fans of the series have to find the date of the next release of the latest official trailer for Stranger Things 4.

In truth, the video shows nothing more than a series of televisions in what appears to be a game room. In each of them an image is seen for a few seconds with one element in common: all the sequences appear with blood.

The reality is that the key to the Stranger Things 4 video is in its description. Due to technical difficulties, Hawkins National Laboratory will be closed until further notice. We will be back on duty tomorrow at 9:00 am ET«Says the description. That means that today, at 3:00 p.m. peninsular time and at 8:00 a.m. in Mexico you will be able to see the new trailer for the Netflix series.

Led by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things 4 will once again star Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbor, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Priah Ferguson, Cary Elwes , Jake Busey, Maya Thurman-Hawke, and Levon Thurman-Hawke.

