Cuphead It is a devilish platform title that everyone knows due to the difficulty it processes, and it is precisely this element, along with its animation that reminds us of the series from the middle of the last century, that has earned it so many followers. Although at this point in the game we still do not know more details about «Delicious Last Course«, its DLC, now we have been able to see something more about how the animated series to be released on the video-on-demand platform known as Netflix. This series looks delicious!

The Cuphead series is shown in a new promotion via Twitter

Take an inside peek at the intricate, nostalgic design of The Cuphead Show! pic.twitter.com/EF0kpAi973 – NX (@NXOnNetflix) June 26, 2020

It has been through one of the official Netflix accounts on Twitter that we have been able to see a brief preview of what the Cuphead animated series will be like, which many players (and not so many players) will be waiting for like May water. Thus, in this short video we are introduced to some of the members of the team that is working on adapting this video game, but also to the voice actors who will be in charge of putting the voice to the English versions of these two brothers who should never have made a deal with the Devil. And speaking of Diablo, we can also see him, doing his thing, as always. Surely you are already planning how to tie more inhabitants of these islands through their devilish contracts!

In this way, and with a few first minutes of the animated series of Cuphead, we can only go on waiting to see more, but we can already imagine how the problems in which the main characters get into will be. And you, are you one of those brave men who have managed to beat the Devil in the video game just after getting all the contracts from his minions?

