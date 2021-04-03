Netflix production: “Run”, is based on Stephen King and they do not deny it | INSTAGRAM

Originally produced and released in the 2020 on the Hulu platform, not available in our country, “Corre” is the second work of the American filmmaker Aneesh Chaganty and one of the first premieres of the several offered Netflix for this month of April.

The film comes preceded by the expectation generated by the film previous Chaganty, that’s right, we talk about the success “Looking …” of 2018, thriller narrated in real time in which a father must find his missing daughter through the digital traces she left on the different electronic devices they share and on social networks.

It is worth mentioning that both works have in common not only the gender of the suspense, but the fact of placing in the foreground the bond that unites parents and children, although the intentions of both stories are quite different.

The first scenes of the entertainment piece take place long ago, in which the story and they serve not only to define a context, but above all a drama, Diane is a single mother whose little daughter Chloe is born lifeless, but who the doctors manage to revive, although they do not seem willing to give her an encouraging diagnosis.

The director does not hesitate in his open intention to make an impact and he succeeds, because without being apocalyptic, the scenes do not deprive themselves of showing the small body that fights for his life or the despair that overwhelms his mother.

The sequence is cut short to show a black plate on which, with discrete white letters, a series of conditions are listed, which are those that will afflict Chloe for the rest of her life: cardiac arrhythmia, paralysis, diabetes and asthma .

Later, the jump to the present, shows Chloe as a teenager who has learned to fight against the obstacles of her own body, reaching the end of high school studying alone at home, in the care of the proud Diane.

However, now a new challenge is proposed, which is to enter the University, where she will have to handle herself, already without a protective figure.

The film does not take long in this idyllic climate, as it immediately introduces a sinister element, when Chloe begins to suspect that her mother is hiding something from her, and this is where problems arise in the film and make decisions at great speed, without that derive in questions resolved in a hurry, far from it.

On the contrary, one of the virtues of “Run” is the time with which he builds each situation, to finish them off with effective break points, and just like in the father of “Looking for …” who ran against the clock to find his daughter, here Diane is also struggling against time.

Only in this case his intention is not to recover a daughter, but his desperation consists in not losing her, this is how “Corre” takes advantage of the climate of genres such as thriller and terror to take that fear of death to an extreme. loss that all parents, degrees more or less, have ever experienced.

And at the same time its counterpart: the burden that children can feel when the need arises to become independent in order to build a life of their own, so we can assure you that it is a game of folds that the film also makes of efficient way.

Then, we can affirm that Chaganty handles well the resource of raising unknowns that are solved in a non-explicit, but graphic way, through an opportune use of montage.

In addition, “Run” also abounds in references to the work of Stephen King and his film adaptations, a sympathetic contribution, but which is also used to point in any direction with all intention.

There is the mention when passing the fictional town of Derry, Maine, in which many novels by the popular writer take place, or the pharmacist named Kathy Bates, in reference to the protagonist of “Misery” in 1990.