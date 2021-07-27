Netflix produces a melodrama with Itatí Cantoral and Eduardo Capetillo as protagonists – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The streaming platform Netflix announced that the recordings of Where There Was Fire have begun, its new production that brings together Itatí Cantoral and Eduardo Capetillo, actors recognized by Mexican soap operas.

Created by José Ignancio Valenzuela, who was behind Who Killed Sara ?, the Mexican novel Where There Was Fire will be a bet for 2022 to attract audiences that follow melodramas.

“It is a tribute to those women and men who expose their lives to save us. In this way we will witness what happens inside and outside a fire station, made up of an attractive cast, where mystery, adventure and romance intertwine ”, said the platform.

The Mexican actress Itati Cantoral assured that the production will be a success for Netflix, and recognized the return of Eduardo Capetillo, who had put aside his role as an actor to dedicate himself to politics.

“I am very happy to be in the world of melodramas again, but now through Netflix (…) I am convinced that we will be able to tell a story that will captivate the entire audience and that will undoubtedly set a benchmark, not only for stories for novels but for all love stories, “said the actor.