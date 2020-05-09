A few months ago, different conversations began to take place around the place that streaming platforms occupy in our country. There was talk of a draft decree for these companies to have 30 percent or more of national content in their catalog., that is, Mexican productions.

But also there was talk, from the end of 2019, of a new tax applied to various services such as pay television providers via the internet, which corresponds to the VAT of 16 percent of digital transactions. This tax is extra to the cost of the rates that we knew until now, which translates into an increase in rates for users.

According to official Netflix information: “As reported in late 2019, the Mexican government is incorporating VAT into digital services such as Netflix as of June 1.

Consequently, we have begun to notify our users that there will be an adjustment in our prices, at the same time we have worked to minimize the impact on our Basic plan. Members will see this tax as a separate item on their bill starting June 1“

As noted, As of June 1, the price increase will begin to be applied due to the VAT tax provision. This increase is due to the incorporation of VAT into digital services offered by the country in which entertainment streaming platforms such as Netflix enter.

In this way, the plans of Netflix would look like this:

Basic Plan goes to 139 pesos (before 129 pesos).

Standard Plan a 196 pesos, (before 169 pesos).

Premium Plan a 266 pesos, (before 229 pesos).

Each plan, as we know, depends on the number of devices it can connect to. The Basic is from a device; the Standard is for two; and the third, applies to four devices. And the increase is proportional to the price. The Basic Plan that previously was 129 pesos, goes up 10 pesos. That is, at 139 pesos because it will absorb 8 percent of the 16 of digital transactions.

Other service providers and sales of digital products must also apply this digital tax., but so far, only Netflix has announced that it will raise its prices to cover it. For example, other services like Uber and Mercado Libre, also applies the new VAT.

This VAT is nothing new, because It is a form of collection that would not only apply in Mexico, but has been carried out in other countries such as France.