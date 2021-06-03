NETFLIX presents XTREMO in an action-packed night

Netflix presented the movie XTREMO last night at the Drive-in Madrid RACE by the hand of its director Daniel Benmayor and a large part of the main cast

Last night Netflix presented XTREMO at the Drive-in Madrid RACE by the hand of its director Daniel Benmayor and a large part of the main cast (Teo García, Óscar Casas, Andrea Duro, Luis Zahera, Isa Montalbán, Alberto Jo Lee and Cesar Bandera, in the photo). All of them, along with producers Vicente Canales and Julieta Videla, and part of the creative team, were in charge of presenting the film to an audience made up of specialized press and expectant guests before an eventized projection in which there was music, fire, fights and a lot of action, respecting security measures and anti-COVID protocols.

In addition, friends, family and other well-known faces of Spanish culture came to support the XTREMO team, an action thriller that arrives on the platform on June 4, and which represents a great commitment by the service to strengthen the bond with the Spanish action genre. Among the best-known faces were Mario Casas, Begoña Vargas, Lola Indigo and Angy Fernández. After finishing the screening, the night ended in style with the performance of singer Robie and Dj Paco Pil, who marked the end of a party in the purest XTREMO style.

About Xtremo

XTREMO stars the martial arts specialist actor Teo García, Óscar Jaenada (Luis Miguel: The series, Oro, Loving Pablo, Pirates of the Caribbean 4: On Mysterious Tides), Óscar Casas (Jaguar, Siempre Bruja, Instinto), Andrea Duro (Velvet Collection, The Cathedral of the Sea), Sergio Peris-Mencheta (Rambo: Last Blood, The Cathedral of the Sea, Isabel) and Alberto Jo Lee.

This action thriller is based on a story by Teo García and Genaro Rodríguez, written by Iván Ledesma and directed by Daniel Benmayor. It also has the special collaboration of the winning actors of one and three Goya Awards respectively Luis Zahera (Crazy about her) and Juan Diego (Gold, I don’t know how to say goodbye).

XTREMO is the first production of Showrunner Films, a production company founded by Vicente Canales and Julieta Videla who affirm that “XTREMO was born as a commitment to action cinema made in Spain. A film conceived for the global market but with the character and originality of Spanish cinema ”.

XTREMO has Toni Carrizosa as executive producer and Ester Velasco as production director. Editing is being edited by action blockbuster editor Peter Amundson (Saga Underworld, Pacific Rim, Hellboy, Godzilla, Blade II) and director of photography is Juanmi Azpiroz (White Lines, Point Blank, Bruc: The Challenge). The sound design is by Oriol Tarragó (Jurassic World, Contratiempo, A monster is coming to see me) and the music by the winner of two Goya Awards and an Emmy, Lucas Vidal (Elite, Palmeras en la Nieve, While you sleep).

Synopsis:

Two years after his brother Lucero betrayed the family, killing his father and son and leaving him almost dead, Max is ready to exact his revenge. His carefully planned plan is brought forward when Lucero’s men mercilessly kill the family of Leo, the teenage boy he had taken as his protégé. With nothing to lose, Max takes on Lucero’s henchmen one by one until he finally reaches his final target.