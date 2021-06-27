Netflix presents the trailer for season 2

Netflix today unveiled the first official trailer for the second season of ‘Sky Red‘, the success devised by Alex Pina (‘Los Serrano’, ‘Paco’s men’, ‘La casa de papel’) and Esther Martinez Lobato (‘Vis a vis’) in which the workers of a hostess club decide to change their lives once and for all, with explosive and visceral consequences.

With Veronica Sanchez, Lali Esposito, Yany Prado, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Asier Etxeandia, Enric Auquer Y Luis Zahera In its cast, the first installment of chapters conquered an audience that, eager for new chapters, will be able to once again enjoy the misadventures of Coral, Wendy and Gina, the protagonists who will return more united than ever.

The roles will change and now the hunters will become prey: the girls seek revenge at all costs. Romeo, Moisés and Christian continue trying to catch them, but unlike them, they begin to have differences and their loyalty begins to suffer.

Adrenaline, action and the Latin pulp will once again be the protagonists of these new eight episodes that will be released worldwide on July 23.

CARLA OSET / NETFLIX

