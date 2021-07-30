Netflix presents the first image of Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in ‘The Crown’

Imelda Staunton will be the actress who plays Queen Elizabeth II in the last decades of her life. The first images of what it looks like were published by Netflix, which is already producing the fifth season in the United Kingdom of the series The Crown.

Staunton replaces Olivia Colman, who gave life to the English monarch in seasons 3 and 4, while Claire Foy, was in charge of embodying the newly crowned young Elizabeth in the first and second installments of the original production of the platform of streaming.

The cast for this fifth installment is completed by Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones) as her husband, Prince Felipe; Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) as Princess Margaret; Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet) will play Diana, the Princess of Wales and Johnny Lee Miller (Elementary) as former Prime Minister John Major.

The series produced by Left Bank premiered on the platform in 2016. The central premise is the life of the British royal family, the story began with the death of King George VI which led to the coronation of his daughter Elizabeth II, in 1952, as the Queen of England.

The fifth installment of the broadcast will begin in the 1990s and will address the love failures of three of their four children, especially the divorce of Prince Charles and Diana, which was a worldwide scandal and the persecution of the royal family later that the romance between Carlos and Camilla Parker-Bowles is uncovered. It will also appear the publication of Prince Andrew’s wife, Sarah Ferguson, sunbathing topless with a friend.

Imelda Staunton will also play the queen in season six, which will also be her last and will run through the early 2000s.

It is still a mystery if the producers will include scenes of the death of Princess Diana, which occurred in 1997 after a fatal car accident in Paris when the paparazzi followed Lady Di and her then boyfriend, the Egyptian millionaire Dodi Al-Fayed.

Other of the more recent scandals in which the British Royal House has been involved, such as the relationship between Prince Andrew and the pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, as well as Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle and his subsequent departure from the United Kingdom, are also in doubt.