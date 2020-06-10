Netflix presented this Wednesday a collection about Black Lives Matter, a set of films, series and documentaries that the digital platform has selected to continue the debate on racism that has starred in recent weeks in the United States.

Within this collection there are, at least in the US version of Netflix (each country may have different content), films such as Moonlight (2016) by Barry Jenkins or She’s Gotta Have It (1986), School Daze (1988) and Malcolm X ( 1992) by Spike Lee.

Da 5 Bloods, Lee’s new film, will be added to this collection as soon as it opens on Netflix on Friday.

TWO MORE DAYS # Da5Bloods Streams Globally On @netflix Friday, June 12th pic.twitter.com/YnsOv7atHm – Spike Lee (@SpikeLeeJoint) June 10, 2020

Other films appear such as Mudbound (2017) or American Son (2019), although space has also been reserved for series with clear racial content such as When They See Us, Dear White People, #blackAF or Orange is the New Black.

Also, Netflix included several documentaries such as 13th (2016) by Ava DuVernay, LA 92 (2017) about the riots in Los Angeles following the beating of Rodney King, Becoming (2020) about the former American first lady Michelle Obama, Homecoming (2019) about Beyoncé’s historic concert at Coachella or What Happened, Miss Simone? (2015) around Nina Simone.

“When we say ‘Black Lives Matter’ we also mean that ‘black stories matter’,” Netflix said on Twitter.

When you log onto Netflix today, you will see a carefully curated list of titles that only begin to tell the complex and layered stories about racial injustice and Blackness in America. https://t.co/dN6XQmsrGK pic.twitter.com/3CIrrno6mw – Netflix (@netflix) June 10, 2020

“Understanding that our commitment to true and systemic change will take time, we have begun to highlight complex and powerful narratives about the black experience,” he added.

The Netflix collection on Black Lives Matter appears as an option when you open the platform and can also be accessed through the search engine.

Netflix made headlines in recent days as one of its most viewed movies in the US during the George Floyd Police death protests was The Help (2011), a tape that many black activists believe perpetuates a biased vision of the fight for equality of African Americans through the white gaze.

Even Bryce Dallas Howard, one of the protagonists of The Help, admitted these days the problems that this film can present to talk about racism and said that Hollywood “can go further.”

For this, the actress shared on Instagram a series of series and films, such as Selma (2014) or Watchmen (2019), which, in her opinion, reflect on racism with stories focused on African-Americans and through a black perspective.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad