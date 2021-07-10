Netflix presents plans for its panel at the next Comic Con

Netflix will showcase the sixth and final season of Lucifer, as well as the Army of the Dead prequel, at its Comic Con panel. In addition, they will have many more surprises.

Despite the almost inexhaustible force of the COVID-19 Throughout the world, the world’s most important conventions go on. Whether remotely or in person, many events try to return. This is the case of the Comic con from San Diego, the most anticipated of the year. The event will air from July 23 to 25 this year.

Thus, as every year, one of the most anticipated things at this popular culture meeting are the panels. At these tables of conversations, the most prestigious production companies in entertainment place actors, directors or producers to talk about their titles. In this way, Netflix, the streaming platform with the largest reach on the planet, is already preparing its intervention at the meeting, for which it gathers the material to be presented.

Although something of the majority of the next releases of the chain is already known or has been seen, they will not miss the opportunity. Beyond a surprise factor, the company aims to consolidate the titles it has to launch to finish convincing an audience that is already waiting for them.

Without further ado, the projects that the company decided to place in its exhibition are He-man (Masters of the Universe: Revelations), which will open the agenda. Then the trilogy of The Fear Street Y The Last Mercenary, from Jean Claude Van Damme they will also have a time.

After that, for the series, the last season of Lucifer will be presented, being one of the most anticipated moments of Netflix’s participation in this Comic Con.

To close with a flourish the Geeked, the first look at The Army of Thieves, prequel to The Army of the Dead from Zack snyder.

Suit up in your comfiest cosplay @comic_con, because we’re headed to #ComicConAtHome!

To participate in the Netflix panels, as well as the rest of the convention, attention. It is enough to be connected to the channel Youtube from Comic Con, here.