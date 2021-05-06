Netflix presents official trailer for the fourth season of Stranger Things – Tomatazos

Stranger Things season 4 is arguably the most anticipated of new Netflix content right now. The next installment of the hugely popular show is currently shrouded in great mystery, but that hasn’t stopped the cast and crew from posting little bits of information for fans to review. Recently, it was the account of the writers of the series that alerted fans that they should expect news very soon, which in turn made everyone think that it could be a look at the continuation.

Do not miss it: Subscribe here to Disney Plus

By the way, and following the style of the series created by the Duffer brothers, a strange video was released that many have tried to decipher. And is that being a fan of Stranger things it means that you are going to spend a significant amount of time trying to decipher all the hidden messages in the posts of this production. This video led many to believe that it could be an official trailer; the first to arrive after that teaser known as “From Russia with love” which was published on YouTube on February 14, the same one in which the fate of Jim Hopper is seen.

The expectation for the premiere of the fourth season was perhaps not affected, but the production process of Stranger thingsAs like so many film and television productions, it suffered long delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after initially starting in March 2020, just as the world crashed. Production restarted earlier this year, but the show’s comeback date (and all the marketing involved with it) has been hard to pin down or guess.

In previous interviews, Finn Wolfhard, one of the young stars of the Netflix series, said that season 4 could come out sometime next year, a response that disappointed some fans as they expected season 4 of Stranger things may arrive in 2021 (via Screen Rant). Like the trailer announcement, its release date had remained one of the production’s great mysteries, so any forward movement after the pandemic was something to be happy about.

We recommend you: Netflix is ​​adapting the comic Lady Killer with Blake Lively as protagonist and screenplay by Diablo Cody

In addition to Wolfhard, the fiction stars Winona Ryder, David Harbor, Milly Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, and others in this hit series that blends science fiction with horror while fueled by the continuing ’80s nostalgia. taking the world by storm. The story follows the life of a group of children as they discover the dark secrets that their small suburban town hides as they fight horrible monsters together with the corrupt leaders who protect and shelter them.

The creators of the series, the Duffer brothers, told Vulture in 2017 that season 4 could be the end of the series. According to them, they had always considered the possibility that it would not be more than four seasons because it meant that they would have to find a justification for a bad thing to happen in the town of Hawkins every year. From that point of view, they are quite right since whatever explanation they give us at the end, it must cover everything that has happened in the series.

However, in September 2019 it was reported that the Duffer brothers had signed a Netflix contract for a value that was only mentioned as having nine figures and that it included, in addition to other projects, a new season of Stranger things; that is, an additional one to the fourth of which the official trailer has just been released. Meanwhile, waiting to see how far this production goes, we can only read the theories of the fans about what is happening with the boys who star in the story.

Continue reading: Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead is going to have a big theatrical release