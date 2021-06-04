Netflix presents Chernobyl, its film about the nuclear tragedy

Netflix will premiere today Chernobyl, a fictional film directed by and starring Russian Danila Kozlovskyi and set in the nuclear tragedy that occurred in 1986.

Kozlovski stressed that “the interest in the film is enormous” and that it has already become one of the highest-grossing films in the history of Russian cinema since its premiere on the big screen in April, coinciding with the 35th anniversary of the accident.

The film will be able to be seen soon in the US, China and several Latin American countries, such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Peru, he said.

In the absence of permits in Ukraine, Chernobyl was filmed in Russia, specifically on the territory of the already closed Kurchatov nuclear power plant, as well as in Hungary and Croatia.

Kozlovski assured from the beginning that his film was not a response to the successful HBO series, since it was conceived several years ago.

The filmmaker said that it was “much more interesting” for him to talk about the experiences of a normal person in the midst of a global catastrophe than to look for the reasons for the tragedy and its culprits.

In Chernobyl, the Russian actor plays a firefighter who wants to change the scene with his wife -Oksana Akinshina-, but whose plans were cut short by tragedy.

The firefighter not only becomes one of the liquidators of the aftermath of the failure in the fourth reactor of the Ukrainian plant, but also prevents a second explosion by cooling the reactor with water.

Source: However