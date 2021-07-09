Netflix presents all the information announced in the Witchercon

Today, Netflix and CDPR have partnered to celebrate the first edition of WitcherCon.

The Witchercon, has been broadcast around the world through YouTube and Twitch, has had a series of interactive meetings in which characters from The Witcher have participated such as Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimî M Khayisa, Paul Bullion , Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Declan de Barra.

Additionally, the Witchercon featured special content, musical performances, and a host of exclusive surprises and never-before-seen information from The Witcher series and the upcoming anime film.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich talks about the relationship between Geralt and Ciri:

“At the end of the first season, what I consider to be one of the most emotional scenes we have done happens, the moment when Geralt and Ciri meet after looking for each other all season… It seemed that everything was going to be perfect, the reunion between father and daughter, except for a small detail, both did not know each other. It was really fun starting the second season thinking that they weren’t a family yet. How were they going to be? What would you do if you were a person like Geralt, who had sworn that he did not need anyone in the world, and then a girl appears who is now solely in your charge? And on the other hand Ciri, used to being a survivor, running away from everyone, and now we have to explain that Geralt is going to take care of her. It was very entertaining to start the second season with them feeling insecure about how to be with each other, we wanted to make sure it felt like an authentic relationship, that they weren’t close from the beginning. “

Freya Allan talks about preparing her character this season:

“Training was one of the things that excited me the most about the second season, I love doing those kinds of scenes. We have the best team, they are very professional and bring out the best in you. Ciri has trained hard, is very determined and really wants to become a great fighter and a witch ”.

Anya Chalotra talks about what she likes most about her character, Yennefer:

“I would have to say that where there is a will, there is a way with it. She is a survivor, and I love that about her. But there are many traits that attract me. We have become quite similar, I think we complement each other ”.

Henry Cavill speaks at the Witchercon about the journey of his character, Geralt of Rivia:

“In the first season I deliberately interpreted the way my character interacted with nature without having a lot of dialogue. I thought it best to convey that Geralt is a man of few words, more thoughtful. But, once I got on the scene with Cirilla, the Witches, etc. I was in favor of Geralt being allowed to speak, reflect, be philosophical and intellectual, because that is what he is. He’s not just a big, coarse, white-haired character. “

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich talks about the new characters for season two:

“There are a lot of new characters in this second season. We are going to see Dijkstra for the first time and the Kingdoms of Redania. I know many fans are excited to meet Philippa for the first time, Codringher and Fenn, Rience and Nenneke. There are so many… But I would have to say that Vesemir is the one I most want our audience to know about. Vesemir is very important in the story we are telling this season. Obviously, we will return to the Kaer Morhen from the beginning, since, this season in which Geralt becomes Ciri’s father, he is fundamental. We end with a multigenerational story, Vesemir and Ciri also have a meeting, and we think “Oh, all these people are destined to interact and learn from each other and fight with each other”.

You can watch the 3-hour Witchercon virtual event below: